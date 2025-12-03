Amanano Rural Bank Donates Freezers to Female Farmers

Amanano Rural Bank PLC has contributed four chest freezers valued at GHS50,000 to this year’s National Farmers’ Day celebrations, with the equipment destined for the best female farmers in four Ashanti Region districts. The Nyinahin headquartered institution presented the 700 litre freezers to Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) offices in Atwima Mponua, Nwabiagya North, Bosomtwi, and Bibiani Ahwiaso Bekwai Municipal.

The donation forms part of a broader sponsorship package promoting agricultural excellence while empowering women who play vital roles in food production and rural development. By targeting female farmers, the bank aims to spotlight women’s contributions to sustaining households, communities, and the national economy.

Amanano Rural Bank has introduced an additional special award for the Best Female Farmers Group in Atwima Mponua District. The winning group will receive a rice harvester designed to boost productivity and reduce post harvest losses. This modern agricultural machine underscores the bank’s commitment to supporting mechanization and innovation across Ghana’s farming sector.

Prof. Kweku Dwomor Kessey, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, formally presented the donation alongside Board Member Raymond Ofosu Atuobi and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Daniel Bediako. Their presence reflected collective institutional dedication to strengthening relationships with farming communities and advancing rural development.

Prof. Kessey expressed appreciation to Ghanaian farmers for their hard work and resilience during the ceremony. He emphasized that agriculture remains the backbone of the nation’s economy, with the bank proud to recognize and reward farmer efforts, particularly women who face unique industry challenges.

District representatives received the items with gratitude. Ms. Elizabeth Appiah from Bosomtwi, Mr. Atta Agyemang from Nwabiagya North, Ms. Cynthia Manual from Bibiani, and Mr. Appiah Ofori Stephen from Atwima Mponua collected the freezers on behalf of their districts. Appiah thanked the bank while speaking for all beneficiary areas.

The contribution has drawn widespread commendation as a timely and impactful gesture for National Farmers’ Day. Beyond providing practical tools for food preservation and mechanization, the sponsorship reinforces the importance of empowering women in agriculture. The bank’s package is expected to inspire greater participation, innovation, and excellence among farmers throughout the Ashanti Region and neighboring areas.

Amanano Rural Bank’s initiative demonstrates how financial institutions can directly support agricultural development while addressing gender equality in farming. The freezers and harvester represent tangible investments in improving livelihoods and operational efficiency for rural women who form the foundation of Ghana’s food security.