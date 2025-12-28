Amaarae Exits ‘Taste of Culture’ Event Over Organisational Challenges, Mother Reveals

ward-winning singer Amaarae exited the “Taste of Culture” event after hours of waiting to perform, according to her mother and manager, Ama Bawuah.

Bawuah revealed in a December 27, 2025 post on X that the artiste was kept waiting for nearly four hours due to what she described as organisational inefficiencies. Despite being fully prepared for her performance, Amaarae faced repeated delays that ultimately led to her departure.

“She invests in preparation, and yet they switched up on her with all sorts of issues,” Bawuah said on her TikTok page, @AmaBawuah.

As both mother and manager, Bawuah said she made the decision to prioritise Amaarae’s professionalism and well-being by advising her to leave when it became clear the situation would not improve.