AMA Maintains Toll Collection Throughout Christmas and New Year

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) will continue collecting approved tolls and fees throughout the Christmas and New Year festivities, including weekends, while activating 24 hour sanitation and security operations to sustain essential city services during the peak holiday season.

In a press release issued on Tuesday, December 23, the Assembly announced that the decision targets traders, transport operators and market users. Officials explained that increased commercial and social activities during the festive period require uninterrupted service delivery, particularly in sanitation and public safety.

The 24 hour operations will include continuous waste evacuation, routine clean ups, rapid response to sanitation related incidents, and enforcement support at key public spaces such as markets, transport terminals and major road corridors throughout the metropolis.

The Assembly emphasized that the measures aim to ensure Accra remains clean and orderly during a period when the city experiences heightened activity from residents and visitors celebrating the holidays. The continuous operations represent an intensification of normal services to match the increased demands placed on city infrastructure.

AMA has urged all stakeholders to comply fully with its regulations in line with existing bye laws governing commercial activities in the metropolis. The Assembly specifically referenced three key legal frameworks that will be enforced during the festive period.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (Operation of Commercial Vehicles) Bye laws, 2017, require commercial vehicles operating from approved stations to pay daily tolls for the use of loading stations. This regulation ensures that transport operators contribute to the maintenance and management of lorry parks and loading points.

Provisions governing lorry park fees mandate that drivers pay the prescribed daily fee upon entering lorry parks, with official tickets issued for each payment. This system creates accountability and ensures proper documentation of all transactions involving transport infrastructure.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (Public Markets) Bye laws, 2017, establish tenancy arrangements for stores and stalls in public markets and require proof of payment to be produced when demanded by authorized officers. This framework governs how market spaces are allocated and managed across the metropolis.

The Assembly has encouraged members of the public to insist on official receipts or tickets for all payments made during the festive period. This measure protects consumers from unauthorized collections and ensures that all revenue reaches the Assembly’s accounts rather than being diverted by unscrupulous individuals.

AMA further urged the public to report any unauthorized fee collections to the appropriate Assembly offices. The institution has established channels for residents to lodge complaints about irregularities in revenue collection, with assurances that such reports will be investigated promptly.

The Assembly also appealed to residents and visitors to cooperate with authorized AMA officers and partner agencies operating during the holidays. Officials stressed that enforcement personnel are working to maintain order and cleanliness across the city, requiring public support to achieve these objectives.

The statement called on citizens to support city cleanliness by using approved waste disposal points and avoiding practices that compromise sanitation standards. With increased festivities come higher volumes of waste, making proper disposal critical to preventing environmental degradation and health hazards.

The decision to maintain fee collection throughout the holidays reflects the Assembly’s revenue mobilization strategy. Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey has previously emphasized that tolls collected from traders and transport operators constitute the main source of funds used to address challenges within markets and transport infrastructure.

The AMA has been modernizing its revenue collection systems in recent months. The Assembly introduced a digital payment platform for collecting Business Operating Permits and Property Rates via short codes, allowing ratepayers to make payments directly using mobile phones and download receipts online.

The digitization initiative, which includes market toll payments through mobile money or short codes, aims to streamline revenue collection, improve data accuracy and enhance service delivery. The system also reduces opportunities for corruption by eliminating middlemen and enabling real time tracking of payments.

The continuous operation during the festive season builds on the Assembly’s year round efforts to improve sanitation and maintain order across Accra. Throughout 2025, AMA has conducted multiple enforcement operations, including sanitation crackdowns at Agbogbloshie Market that resulted in arrests of traders violating health directives.

The Assembly has also undertaken infrastructure improvements, including kerb and median repainting across major corridors, desilting exercises to reduce flooding risks, and repairs to faulty streetlights in markets and residential areas. These efforts form part of broader initiatives to enhance the capital’s appearance and functionality.

The festive season typically sees Accra’s population swell as residents return from other regions and abroad to celebrate with family. This influx places additional pressure on markets, transport systems and waste management infrastructure, necessitating the enhanced operations announced by the Assembly.

Transport terminals experience particularly high volumes during this period, with travelers moving between Accra and various destinations across Ghana and neighboring countries. The continued collection of lorry park fees ensures that these facilities remain operational and properly maintained despite the increased usage.

Markets also see heightened activity as shoppers purchase food, clothing and gifts for the celebrations. The enforcement of market toll payments during weekends and holidays ensures that traders using public market infrastructure contribute to its upkeep throughout the peak commercial period.

The Assembly’s approach reflects a balance between revenue mobilization and service delivery. By maintaining fee collection while simultaneously intensifying sanitation and security operations, AMA aims to demonstrate that payments directly fund improvements in the services residents receive.

Security operations during the festive period will complement efforts by the Ghana Police Service and other agencies that have announced increased visibility across the capital. The collaborative approach aims to ensure that celebrations proceed peacefully while maintaining public order and safety.

The Assembly has positioned the continuous operations as essential to sustaining the quality of life in the metropolis during a critical period. Officials noted that suspending fee collection or reducing service levels during holidays would compromise the city’s ability to manage the challenges that accompany festive celebrations.