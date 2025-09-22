AMA Halts Timber Market Rebuilding After Arson Arrest

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) suspended all reconstruction activities at Timber Market following Saturday’s devastating fire that injured two firefighters and led to an arson arrest, as Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) investigations continue into the fourth market blaze within one week across the capital.

Metro Coordinating Director Douglas N.K. Annoful announced the reconstruction halt during Monday’s site inspection on behalf of Mayor Michael Kpakpo Allotey, warning that unauthorized structures erected before investigations conclude will face demolition.

An unattended rubbish fire ignited by a man has been identified as the cause of the massive blaze that consumed parts of the Accra Timber Market in the early hours of Saturday, September 13, 2025, with a suspect arrested in connection with the incident.

The fire outbreak exposed critical infrastructure weaknesses when two Ghana National Fire Service officers sustained injuries while battling the blaze, forcing firefighters to break through a school wall to access the burning market due to blocked routes.

The GNFS received the distress call at 1:17 AM on Saturday, September 13, 2025, with the first firefighting crew arriving just four minutes later. Seven fire engines from Accra City, Regional Headquarters, Ministries, Circle, National Headquarters, Abelenkpe and Legon stations responded, supported by three water tankers from GNFS, AMA and Ablekuma Municipal Assembly.

The Timber Market incident forms part of an alarming pattern, with the latest incident at Madina Market beginning around 1:00 AM on September 19, 2025, marking the fourth weekly market fire across Accra. The escalating crisis has prompted GNFS to demand urgent accessibility reviews from municipal assemblies.

Annoful revealed that AMA will rely on GNFS findings to design comprehensive reconstruction and safety protocols, drawing lessons from the Kantamanto Market recovery efforts. The devastating January 1, 2025 Kantamanto fire destroyed over 60 percent of the world’s largest secondhand clothing market, affecting over 10,000 livelihoods.

The coordinating director extended condolences to affected traders while commending GNFS bravery in controlling the blaze under extreme conditions. He emphasized that market reconstruction requires proper demarcation and structured trading environments to prevent future tragedies.

“This is not one person’s problem; it is a collective responsibility. We ask for your patience and cooperation as the Assembly works with stakeholders to rebuild safely and prevent future tragedies,” Annoful stated, warning that the active Sanitation Court will prosecute offenders.

The reconstruction freeze reflects broader challenges facing Accra’s informal markets, where inadequate access routes and poor planning create fire hazards. The weekly outbreak pattern suggests systemic infrastructure failures requiring immediate government intervention beyond individual incident responses.

Fire Service officials noted that blocked access routes continue hampering emergency responses across Accra markets, with traders often constructing unauthorized structures that obstruct emergency vehicle movement. The Timber Market incident required wall demolition to reach the fire source, highlighting persistent planning failures.

Market traders face extended income disruption as investigations proceed, with many losing merchandise and structures in the blaze. The AMA has not announced financial support measures, leaving affected vendors dependent on personal resources during the reconstruction period.

The arrest in connection with the Timber Market fire demonstrates authorities’ commitment to accountability, though broader infrastructure investments remain necessary to address root causes of market vulnerability. Similar negligence-related fires across Accra suggest inadequate public education about fire safety practices.

As investigations continue, the AMA reconstruction freeze aims to ensure future market development incorporates proper safety standards and emergency access protocols. The authority’s reference to Kantamanto recovery indicates systematic approaches to market rebuilding following major fire incidents.

The weekly fire outbreak pattern raises questions about fire prevention measures and emergency preparedness across Accra’s commercial districts. Authorities must balance immediate safety concerns with traders’ economic needs while implementing long-term infrastructure improvements.