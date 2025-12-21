AMA Boss Leads Task Force to Arrest Six Drivers Over Unapproved Fares

Six commercial drivers were arrested on Wednesday evening when the Chief Executive of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, personally led a task force to crack down on operators charging unapproved transport fares in the city.

The operation, which commenced around 5:30 pm, began at the COCOBOD section of Kwame Nkrumah Avenue in the Central Business District and extended to the Farisco traffic light. The area was heavily congested with peak-hour commuter activity, as passengers sought transport to destinations including Kaneshie, Awoshie, Kasoa, and Lapaz.

During the exercise, Allotey and his team walked through heavy traffic, stopping trotros and other commercial vehicles to question drivers about their fares. The amounts collected were cross-checked with passengers to determine compliance with approved rates.

The checks revealed mixed adherence, with some drivers charging the sanctioned fares while others demanded slightly higher amounts. Six drivers were arrested for violating fare regulations but were later cautioned and pardoned by the Mayor.

Allotey emphasized that this was the first day of the enforcement operation and intended to serve as a firm warning before stricter monitoring and sanctions were applied in future rounds. The decision to pardon the arrested drivers reflects an initial approach focused on education and deterrence rather than punishment.

At one point during the operation, Allotey paid the full lorry fares for all passengers on a bus bound for Lapaz. Witnesses said the gesture eased the burden on commuters and reinforced the Assembly’s message that passengers should not be overcharged.

Speaking to the media during the operation, which concluded around 9:30 pm, the Mayor stated that enforcement would continue and be intensified across the metropolis. He argued that the city cannot allow a situation where commuters are exploited through arbitrary fare hikes, particularly during peak periods.

According to Allotey, sustained enforcement is necessary to ensure fairness in public transport pricing, maintain order at lorry stations and along key corridors, and deter drivers who take advantage of traffic and high demand to charge beyond approved fares. He added that passenger verification would remain a key part of the strategy to monitor compliance.

The Mayor indicated that both drivers and traders engaging in practices undermining public order would be held accountable. The task force maintained a visible presence along the corridor throughout the evening, signaling the Assembly’s commitment to discipline and lawful operation in commercial areas.

The enforcement action comes amid persistent complaints from commuters about arbitrary fare increases by commercial drivers, particularly during rush hours and adverse weather conditions. Transport operators have been accused of exploiting peak demand periods to charge fares significantly above approved rates.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union and other driver associations periodically negotiate fare adjustments with government agencies based on fuel prices and operating costs. These approved fares are meant to be uniformly applied across routes, though enforcement has historically been inconsistent.

Commuters frequently report being charged higher fares than officially approved rates, especially during morning and evening rush hours when demand for transport exceeds supply. Some drivers justify the increases by citing traffic congestion and longer travel times, though such justifications are not recognized under fare regulations.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has responsibility for regulating commercial activities within its jurisdiction, including monitoring compliance with approved transport fares. Previous enforcement efforts have had limited sustained impact, with violations often resuming shortly after task forces withdraw.

Allotey’s decision to personally lead the enforcement operation signals a high-level commitment to addressing the perennial problem of fare exploitation. The visibility of the Mayor during the exercise may enhance deterrence compared to operations conducted solely by lower-level officials.

The operation’s timing during peak evening hours maximized its impact on both drivers and commuters, allowing the task force to observe real-time fare practices during periods of highest demand and greatest exploitation. The heavy traffic conditions provided numerous opportunities to conduct spot checks.

Transport analysts note that effective fare enforcement requires sustained presence and consistent application of penalties rather than occasional high-profile operations. Without regular monitoring, drivers typically revert to overcharging once enforcement pressure diminishes.

The decision to caution and pardon the six arrested drivers on the first day may reflect a strategic choice to build public awareness before imposing harsher penalties. However, some observers question whether lenient initial treatment will effectively deter violations.

Allotey’s gesture of paying fares for an entire busload of passengers demonstrates a populist approach to enforcement that combines regulatory action with direct assistance to commuters. The gesture received positive reactions from beneficiaries and observers at the scene.

The involvement of passengers in verifying fares paid creates a mechanism for independent validation that reduces opportunities for collusion between drivers and enforcement officers. This approach addresses concerns about corruption in previous enforcement efforts.

Commercial drivers have occasionally complained that approved fares fail to reflect actual operating costs, particularly when fuel prices increase without corresponding fare adjustments. However, unilateral fare increases by individual drivers are not permitted under existing regulations.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union leadership has not publicly commented on the enforcement operation. Previous confrontations between transport unions and city authorities over fare enforcement have sometimes escalated into tensions affecting public transport availability.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly’s announcement that enforcement will intensify suggests that future operations may involve larger task forces, extended hours, and potentially harsher penalties for repeat offenders. The effectiveness of the strategy will depend partly on the Assembly’s capacity to maintain pressure over time.