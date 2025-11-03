Alumni Association Plans Virginia Congress and Endowment Launch

The Bishop Herman Old Boys’ Union of North America (BHOBU-NA) has unveiled plans to convene its 2026 Congress and Fundraising Dinner Dance on May 15 to 16, 2026, at the Hilton Fairfax in Virginia. The gathering represents a pivotal effort by alumni of the Kpando-based institution to secure lasting educational support through a newly established financial mechanism.

The two-day event will center on launching the BHOBU-NA Endowment Fund, designed to provide stable, long-term financing for Bishop Herman College in Ghana’s Volta Region. Organizers describe the initiative as essential to maintaining academic standards and infrastructure at the Catholic boys’ secondary school, which was founded by Dutch missionaries in February 1952.

Activities scheduled for the Congress include an Old School Jam and a Business and Networking Meeting. Alumni will reflect on their educational experiences and commitments to the institution’s future during these sessions. The program culminates with a Gala Dinner Dance coinciding with the formal announcement of the Endowment Fund.

Dr. James Doe, president of BHOBU-NA, characterized the Congress as more than ceremonial. He emphasized the strategic importance of establishing financial reserves that can withstand economic fluctuations and changing donor landscapes. The Endowment Fund targets three priority areas: educational excellence, student development programs, and physical infrastructure improvements.

The Union seeks participation from corporate sponsors, community organizations, and individual supporters beyond its alumni network. Organizers have pledged transparent management of contributed funds, promising regular reporting on how resources are allocated and what outcomes result from investments.

Bishop Herman College operates as a boarding institution serving more than 3,000 students in Kpando. The school has produced notable graduates including politicians, military officers, and professionals across multiple sectors. Its motto, “Sicut Miles Christi,” translates to “As A Soldier of Christ,” reflecting its Catholic educational foundation.

The Congress represents what organizers term a watershed moment in BHOBU-NA’s history. The Union is attempting to shift from event-based fundraising to sustainable endowment income that generates returns over decades. This model could influence how other diaspora alumni groups support educational institutions in Ghana.

BHOBU-NA has invited interested parties to contact the organization for sponsorship details and contribution options. The Union maintains that participation extends beyond financial support to include attendance, networking, and spreading awareness of Bishop Herman College’s needs and achievements.