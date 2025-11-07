Alumna Delivers Multipurpose Basketball Court to Aburi Girls

Aburi Girls’ Senior High School has received a new multipurpose basketball court from alumna Madam Aurora Commodore-Toppar, who serves as Treasurer of the Ghana Basketball Federation (GBF). The facility, unveiled over the weekend, represents the fulfillment of a 25 year old pledge made during her final year as a student at the Eastern Region institution.

The Aurora Legacy Project features a fibreglass surface, breakaway basketball rims, and durable acrylic coating designed to accommodate multiple sports including basketball, volleyball, tennis, badminton, and handball. Construction was undertaken by PAK Sports Consult, delivering a facility that addresses longstanding safety concerns about students playing on inadequate surfaces.

The unveiling ceremony attracted several dignitaries including Madam Commodore-Toppar’s father and former Hearts of Oak Board Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Martey Commodore-Mensah, former headmistress Mrs. Alice Prempeh-Fordjour, and Aburi Old Girls Association (AOGA) 2000 Year Group President, Madam Akua Boahemah Owusu Sekyere. The gathering celebrated not just infrastructure development but also the power of commitment sustained across decades.

Madam Commodore-Toppar, who captained the school’s basketball team that won the Eastern Region Schools’ Basketball Championship in 2000, explained that the project fulfilled a promise she made to God when completing school. She recalled standing on the staircase leading to the Lower Court during her final exams, making a personal pledge that she would honor God if He saw her through successfully.

The project took shape gradually over many years. She began saving toward the court construction in 2012, eventually accumulating 100,000 cedis before commencing the first phase. The total project cost reached approximately 228,183 cedis, requiring additional fundraising efforts alongside her personal contribution. Family members, friends, and supporters rallied around the vision, transforming individual commitment into collective achievement.

Madam Commodore-Toppar announced a Phase Two of the Aurora Legacy Project, which will feature tiered bleacher seats for spectators. The planned expansion will enhance the facility’s capacity to host competitive matches while providing comfortable viewing areas for students, parents, and visiting teams. The bleacher addition demonstrates her intention to deliver comprehensive sporting infrastructure rather than basic functionality.

She expressed gratitude to numerous supporters including Mr. Samuel Vasmark, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, Madam Naa Kuorkor Nikoi, Mr. Kobby Woyome Mensah, Coach Shaibu Ibrahim Tanko from University for Development Studies, Richard Darko from Ghana Revenue Authority, Richard Borsah, Colonel Samuel Ahmedu (Retired), TT Brothers Limited, and customers of Agricultural Development Bank’s Kaneshie branch. The diverse donor base reflects how the project resonated across different sectors of Ghanaian society.

Mr. Alex Kukula, Vice President of the GBF, described the new basketball court as among the best in the country, urging the school to take pride in maintaining its quality standards. His assessment carries weight given his exposure to sporting facilities across Ghana through basketball federation activities. The endorsement validates the construction quality and design choices made throughout the project.

In remarks delivered through Assistant Headmistress (Domestic) Madam Rita Biney, Headmistress Madam Wilhelmina Obuobisa-Atakora stated that the new facility would promote fitness and teamwork while instilling discipline, resilience, and leadership values aligned with the school’s mission. The administration recognizes that quality sports infrastructure supports both physical development and character formation.

The unveiling concluded with exhibition matches showcasing student talent on their new facility. The school’s current basketball team triumphed 13 to 0 over their predecessors, demonstrating impressive coordination and skill. Team A of the volleyball squad edged Team B by 15 to 13 in a closely contested match that highlighted the court’s versatility across different sports disciplines.

The Aurora Legacy Project addresses practical needs that Aburi Girls faced for years. Students previously played basketball on the school car park, leading to constant injuries from the poor surface conditions. The dangerous situation prompted repeated calls for proper infrastructure, with authorities acknowledging their unhappiness about students competing under substandard conditions. Players had cried for help over an extended period before this solution materialized.

Madam Commodore-Toppar’s connection to Aburi Girls extends beyond her playing days. She previously donated basketball items to her alma mater in 2022, providing six basketballs and three nets when the school’s rims had been without proper equipment. That earlier contribution demonstrated her ongoing commitment to supporting basketball development at the institution even before the major court project took shape.

Her basketball federation role provides additional perspective on sports infrastructure needs. She served on the Local Organising Committee when Ghana hosted the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) Africa U16 boys and girls Zone 3 qualifiers at Eden Heights Sports Complex in June 2023. That experience with international standard facilities likely influenced design decisions for the Aburi Girls court.

The court’s location on the school’s Upper Court provides adequate space while integrating with existing campus infrastructure. The positioning allows for future expansion phases without disrupting core academic facilities. Students can access the court easily during sports periods and extracurricular activities, maximizing its utility for physical education programming.

The multipurpose design reflects modern thinking about maximizing infrastructure investment. Rather than building single sport facilities, the court accommodates five different sports through customizable markings and adaptable poles. This flexibility serves students with varied athletic interests while optimizing limited space on the school compound.

Aburi Girls’ Senior High School, established in 1946, ranks among Ghana’s prestigious all girls institutions with strong academic and extracurricular traditions. The school has produced numerous distinguished alumni across various fields including business, politics, academia, and sports. The basketball court addition strengthens the institution’s capacity to nurture well rounded students excelling both in classrooms and on playing fields.

The Aurora Legacy Project exemplifies how individual commitment sustained over decades can deliver transformative community impact. From a promise made on a staircase in 2000 to a completed facility in 2025, the journey demonstrates persistence, planning, and partnership. The court will serve generations of students while standing as permanent testimony to one alumna’s dedication to giving back.