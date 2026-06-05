Alternative Medicine Fields Urged to Set Up Schools

Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM) practitioners in Ghana have been urged to set up formal training institutions, after a speaker said only naturopaths currently run such a school.

The call came at the first national conference of the Ghana Alternative Medical Practitioners Association (GAMPA), held at the Osu Ebenezer Presbyterian Church in Accra on June 4 and attended by about 200 practitioners. The speaker, Dr. E.N. Mensah, described as a retired public health expert, said naturopaths stand out among CAM professions for having a dedicated training institution.

“Only naturopaths have a training school in Ghana,” he said, urging disciplines such as chiropractic and homeopathy to follow suit to strengthen their professions and win wider recognition. He argued the sector’s future credibility depends on formal education, professional standards and research driven practice.

He said more than 70 percent of GAMPA members are naturopaths trained at Nyarkotey College of Holistic Medicine, which he presented as evidence of the value of structured education. GAMPA, the umbrella body for CAM practitioners, represents more than six member associations.

Alternative medicine remains largely unregulated in Ghana, and is distinct from traditional medicine, with GAMPA itself having noted the absence of a dedicated legal framework for the sector. In a step toward formalisation, the Traditional Medicine Practice Council (TMPC) held Ghana’s first professional naturopathy licensing examinations in late 2025 in collaboration with Nyarkotey College.

Participants welcomed the remarks as a push for greater professionalism and unity, pledging to advance the sector through education, research and engagement with regulators.