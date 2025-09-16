Alphabet Becomes Fourth Company to Hit US$3 Trillion

Google parent company Alphabet Inc. achieved a historic $3 trillion market capitalization on Monday, joining an elite group of technology giants as artificial intelligence optimism and favorable regulatory developments drove investor confidence.

Shares rose 4.5% to $251.61, resulting in a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, with Alphabet becoming the fourth corporation in history to hit the milestone. The surge followed renewed investor enthusiasm around AI capabilities and a pivotal antitrust ruling that preserved the company’s control over key assets.

The rally comes after a decisive U.S. court ruling allowed Alphabet to retain control of key assets including its Chrome browser and Android operating system, removing regulatory uncertainties that had weighed on the stock. The decision reassured markets about Google’s long-term dominance in search and mobile ecosystems while requiring only limited data sharing with competitors.

The achievement places Alphabet alongside Apple and Microsoft in the exclusive $3 trillion club, though AI chipmaker Nvidia maintains its position as the world’s most valuable company with a market cap exceeding $4 trillion. The $3 trillion milestone comes roughly 20 years after Google’s IPO and a little more than 10 years after the creation of Alphabet as a holding company.

Technology stocks have dominated market performance this year, with the communications services subsector jumping more than 26% in 2025, making it the best-performing among major S&P indices. Alphabet’s gains have outpaced the broader S&P 500’s performance as investors bet on artificial intelligence growth potential.

Kim Forrest, Chief Investment Officer at Bokeh Capital Partners, noted the sector’s exceptional appeal to investors. “Tech stocks have been the leaders of the recent rally, and there has been no other sector in the past 18 months that has had such excitement from investors,” she said.

The company’s cloud computing division has strengthened investor confidence after reporting a 32% revenue surge in the second quarter, exceeding analyst forecasts. Investments in proprietary chips and the Gemini AI model have begun generating returns, demonstrating Alphabet’s ability to compete in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

Dennis Dick, chief strategist at Stock Trader Network, highlighted the company’s diversification beyond its core search business. “With YouTube, Waymo, and other capabilities, investors are starting to see that this isn’t just a search company anymore,” he explained.

Despite the remarkable rally that added roughly $1.2 trillion in value since April, Alphabet trades at approximately 23 times forward earnings, maintaining the lowest valuation multiple among the “Magnificent 7” technology stocks. This relatively attractive pricing may continue drawing value-focused institutional investors.

The milestone reflects broader market confidence in artificial intelligence adoption and the Federal Reserve’s potential interest rate policies, with technology companies positioned to benefit from both trends. Oracle’s recent positive AI demand forecast has further reinforced bullish sentiment across the sector.

Wall Street analysts expect continued momentum in AI-related investments to support Alphabet’s growth trajectory, particularly as the company leverages its vast data resources and computing infrastructure to compete with rivals like Microsoft and Amazon in cloud services and AI applications.