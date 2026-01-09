Alpha Hour From God, Stop The Envy — Apostle Amoako Attah Fires Back at Critics

Prominent Ghanaian cleric Apostle Francis Amoako Attah has strongly defended Pastor Elvis Agyemang, Founder and Lead Pastor of Grace Mountain Ministries and Convener of the popular prayer movement Alpha Hour, following criticism surrounding the massive Alpha Hour gathering at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Reacting to comments questioning the spiritual authenticity of Alpha Hour, Apostle Amoako Attah described such claims as hypocritical and rooted in envy rather than discernment. He praised Pastor Elvis for achieving what he described as a historic milestone in Ghana’s Christian landscape.

“I am happy for Pastor Elvis for filling the Accra Sports Stadium,” Apostle Amoako Attah said. “Those saying Alpha Hour is not from God—maybe it is from your father, your mother, or your uncle.”

Double Standards in Spiritual Judgment

The outspoken preacher questioned what he described as double standards in how Ghanaians evaluate religious movements, particularly when led by local figures.

“The same stadium, when a Nigerian pastor came and filled it, you said he was from God. But now that a Ghanaian has filled the stadium, you say it is not from God,” he remarked.

According to Apostle Amoako Atta, the criticism reflects a deeper societal problem of undermining local success while celebrating foreign achievements.

“We are too hypocritical and full of envy. We don’t want to see a Ghanaian go forward. We hate to see a fellow Ghanaian succeed,” he said.

A Landmark Moment for Ghanaian Christianity

The Alpha Hour event, which drew tens of thousands of worshippers to the Accra Sports Stadium, marked one of the largest prayer gatherings in recent years led by a Ghanaian pastor. Apostle Amoako Atta described the turnout as unprecedented and symbolic.

“For the first time, a Ghanaian filled the whole stadium. It is not Pastor Chris or anyone else—it is a Ghanaian,” he emphasized.

He argued that instead of celebrating the milestone, some critics have sought to discredit the movement and its leader.

Warning to Critics

Apostle Amoako Atta issued a strong warning to those attempting to undermine Pastor Elvis Agyemang and Alpha Hour, declaring his readiness to defend what he believes to be a genuine work of God.

“Those doing that can try it. They should bring it on, and we will face them,” he stated.

Alpha Hour’s Growing Influence

Alpha Hour, a dawn prayer initiative spearheaded by Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has grown rapidly in influence, attracting thousands of followers both in Ghana and abroad through online platforms and physical gatherings. Supporters describe the movement as a powerful force for spiritual revival, while critics have questioned its methods and prominence.

Apostle Amoako Atta, however, insisted that fruitfulness and impact should be the true measure of a ministry.

“When people are gathering to pray and seek God, that alone should tell you something,” he said.

Call for Unity, Not Rivalry

Beyond the immediate controversy, the cleric called on Christians and the wider Ghanaian society to move away from rivalry and suspicion, and instead support homegrown initiatives that uplift communities.

He concluded by urging critics to reflect on their motivations and reminded them that progress in faith and nation-building thrives best in an atmosphere of unity, encouragement, and fairness—especially when success comes from within.