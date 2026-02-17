Alpha Beta Education Centre moves to enforce Supreme Court judgment over Dansoman land amid tensions

Alpha Beta Education Centre says it has begun processes to enforce a Supreme Court ruling granting it full ownership and possession of a disputed parcel of land at Porto II in Dansoman, following years of legal battles and renewed tensions at the site.

Speaking at the Greater Accra Regional Police Headquarters, the Business Manager of the school Mr Agyapong said the institution acquired the land more than 16 years ago from the Bawi Adankwate family through Osamampa Estate developers.

According to him, the Bawi Adankwate family had earlier secured a court judgment in 2006 affirming their ownership of the land after a protracted legal dispute involving multiple parties, including Akumaje, Simpe and ICAM.

The Business Manager explained that Alpha Beta completed the land registration process in 2010 and finalized its land title in 2012. Prior to commencing development, he said the Centre obtained all necessary building permits and documentation from the relevant authorities, including the Lands Commission.

The land, he noted, was initially bare and had previously been designated as state farm land before being rezoned. The school intended to use it for an extension of its facilities.

However, attempts to begin development were allegedly met with resistance from individuals linked to a group described as the “Otinto Southside Land Guard.”

“We believed in the rule of law and decided not to engage in any confrontation with land guards,” the Business Manager said.

“So we went to court in 2014 to seek a determination on ownership.”

The case, he said, moved through the judicial system for several years. In 2021, a judgment reportedly cleared Alpha Beta of allegations that its title had been fraudulently acquired. Although that ruling affirmed the validity of the school’s title, possession was initially granted to the opposing party.

Dissatisfied with the decision, Alpha Beta appealed. The Court of Appeal subsequently ruled unanimously (3–0) in favour of the school. The opposing party, identified as Otinto, then took the matter to the Supreme Court.

At the apex court, the Business Manager said, the ruling again went in favour of Alpha Beta in a unanimous 5–0 decision, affirming its ownership and right to possession of the land.

Following the Supreme Court’s decision, Alpha Beta moved to execute the judgment and take possession of the land last Friday.

However, the situation reportedly escalated the next day when Otinto allegedly mobilized individuals described by the school as land guards to obstruct access to the property.

According to the Business Manager, more than 100 individuals, some dressed in red and allegedly affiliated with land guard groups, gathered at the site, creating fear and tension.

The police were called to restore order and several individuals were reportedly arrested. The school also alleged that during the confrontation, some of the individuals assaulted police officers, resulting in one officer sustaining injuries and reportedly losing a tooth.

“We are here at the Regional Police Headquarters to follow up to ensure those involved are prosecuted and that this matter comes to a close,” he said.

Alpha Beta further accused Otinto of selling portions of the disputed land to unsuspecting buyers without valid title or documentation.

“He has no document, no title, nothing,” the Business Manager alleged.

“Yet he sells to people who quickly put up buildings within months.”

According to him, structures have since been erected on the land despite ongoing court proceedings and repeated attempts by the school to assert its ownership over the years.

The Business Manager claimed the school has faced harassment for approximately 15 years and has, at times, been chased away from the land.

Alpha Beta Education Centre says it is now focused on enforcing the Supreme Court’s ruling and restoring calm at the site so it can proceed with its development plans.

“We just want to enjoy the peace that comes with the judgment,” the Business Manager said.