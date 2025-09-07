Allotey Tops Ghana Boxing Pound-for-Pound Rankings

WBO Africa Bantamweight Champion Theophilus Allotey has claimed the top spot in Boxing Ghana’s pound-for-pound rankings for September 2025, overtaking Holy Dorgbetor who held the position for two consecutive months.

The 23-year-old boxer, known as “Lopez,” earned the ranking after his dominant victory over Daniel Gorsh in June 2025 to capture the WBO Africa Bantamweight title. The unanimous decision victory, scored 117-111, 118-110, 118-110, established Allotey as one of Ghana’s premier professional boxing talents.

Born on June 11, 2002, Allotey’s rise through professional ranks reflects his amateur success, including standout performances at the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers and medal-winning achievements at the African Games before turning professional.

The Boxing Ghana monthly rankings consider fight frequency, performance, media appearances, activity levels, and quality of promotional organizations such as WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO, and African Boxing Union. Allotey’s consistent activity and high-profile victories have elevated his status within these criteria.

Allotey currently ranks 15th in WBO world standings, marking his entry into global championship consideration. He also holds rankings of fifth position with the IBF, eighth at IBO Intercontinental, ninth at IBC, and fifth with the African Boxing Union.

The rankings reshuffling reflects Ghana boxing’s competitive landscape. Daniel Gorsh, who led rankings earlier in 2025, has dropped to fourth position following his defeat to Allotey. WBO Africa Lightweight Champion Faisal Abubakar, known as “Poncho Power,” has moved to third position after defending his title multiple times throughout 2025.

Shakul Samed, who competed in the WBC Grand Prix, occupies fifth position, while Joseph Commey, the National and UBO Lightweight Champion, ranks sixth. Emmanuel Mankatah, holding the UBO Africa Super Featherweight title, has entered the top-tier rankings for the first time.

Speaking on The Big Fight Night program at Omashi TV, Allotey expressed satisfaction with his new ranking status. “I am very happy with my new status as number one in Ghana and my journey to reach the top and claim the ultimate world title has just begun,” he stated.

His trainer, Coach Dr. Ofori Asare, described the boxer’s trajectory as meteoric. “Theo is coming like a rocket and should be supported to realize his dream after representing Ghana and excelling at the amateur level,” Asare said during the television appearance.

The training team emphasized their systematic approach over the past eleven months, working toward achieving world title opportunities. They have appealed for government and corporate support to advance Allotey’s championship aspirations.

Allotey currently holds multiple titles including National and UBA Africa Super Flyweight championships alongside his WBO Africa Bantamweight crown. His preparation for a potential WBC International title shot represents his next career milestone.

Holy Dorgbetor, the previous rankings leader, maintains a 9-0 professional record with five knockouts and trains at The Gym in Accra. His temporary ranking drop reflects the competitive nature of Ghana’s boxing scene rather than performance decline.

The September rankings demonstrate Ghana boxing’s depth and international competitiveness, with multiple fighters holding continental titles and achieving world rankings recognition across various weight divisions.

Industry observers note that Allotey’s ranking ascension coincides with increased international attention on Ghana boxing, particularly following successful title defenses by various champions throughout 2025.

The Boxing Ghana rankings system provides monthly assessments of professional fighters’ standing within the domestic scene, serving as a barometer for championship readiness and international competition preparation.