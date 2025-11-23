Allotey Crowned EMY Africa Sports Personality Winner

Ghanaian boxer Theophilus Nii Kpakpo Allotey captured the Man of the Year (Sports) award at the 10th EMY Africa Awards on Saturday, November 22, defeating a field of Africa’s most celebrated athletes at the Accra International Conference Centre.

The undefeated fighter secured the prestigious honor through public voting, surpassing Eritrean cyclist Biniam Girmay Hailu, Botswanan sprinter Letsile Tebogo, Ugandan distance runner Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei, and Nigerian footballer Ademola Lookman. Allotey received the highest number of votes cast across the continent for the sports category.

The victory provides some consolation after missing out on the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) Professional Boxer of the Year award at the 50th Golden Jubilee edition ceremony held on November 15. Allotey had been considered a strong contender following his impressive 2025 campaign in the ring.

Allotey attended the ceremony alongside his trainer Dr. Ofori Asare and manager Sarah Lotus Asare, with assistant coaches Emmanuel Adjei and Emmanuel Quaye of Wisdom Boxing Gym also present. The contingent from Team Allotey was recognized among the best dressed attendees at the Grand Arena venue.

The 23 year old bantamweight holds multiple championship titles including the World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa crown, Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) Africa belt, and National Super Flyweight Championship. His professional record remains unblemished through nine fights, establishing him as one of Ghana’s brightest boxing prospects.

During his acceptance speech, Allotey dedicated the award to Dr. Asare, his teammates at Wisdom Boxing Gym, and Ghanaian boxing fans who have supported his journey. He also announced plans for his next bout in Accra, revealing it will be a WBO Global title championship fight.

The Exclusive Men of the Year Africa Awards ceremony celebrated a decade of recognizing African excellence across business, culture, sports, public service, and creative industries. The 10th anniversary event drew over 100 distinguished guests and reached an estimated 10 million viewers across 15 African countries.

Allotey represented Ghana at the Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifiers, earning bronze at the African qualifying event in Dakar, Senegal. He competed at the 2023 African Games hosted by Ghana, reaching the semifinal and securing a medal for his country.

The boxer currently ranks 15th in WBO bantamweight standings following his June victory over Daniel Gorsh at Bukom Boxing Arena. He leads Boxing Ghana’s pound for pound rankings for September 2025, overtaking Holy Dorgbetor who held the top position for two consecutive months.

Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) acting president Roger Barnor previously backed Allotey’s achievements, telling Graphic Sports that his determination and proper training regime give him advantages over peers. Industry observers have praised the fighter’s discipline and technical improvements under Dr. Asare’s guidance.

Allotey recently completed intensive training at Palm Heights Athletics in the British Cayman Islands, utilizing world class facilities to enhance weight management, stamina, and punching power. His team has been preparing for potential World Boxing Council (WBC) International title opportunities.

Manager Sarah Lotus Asare has been instrumental in guiding his career alongside the technical team from Wisdom Boxing Gym. Coach Dr. Asare has appealed to corporate Ghana to support Team Allotey as they pursue championship ambitions on the global stage.

The EMY Africa Awards 2025 honored Sir Sam Jonah as Ultimate Man of the Year, recognizing his mining sector transformation and corporate governance advocacy. Other honorees included entrepreneur Dr. Osei Kwame Despite, former footballer Marcel Desailly, and music star Gregory Bortey Newman known professionally as King Promise.

Allotey becomes the first Ghanaian boxer to win the EMY Africa Sports Personality award, adding another milestone to Ghana’s rich boxing heritage. His triumph at the ceremony reflects growing recognition of boxing talent across the continent.