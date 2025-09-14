Alleged Kirk Shooter Previously Boasted About Long-Range Skills

Tyler Robinson, the suspect charged with killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk, once surprised construction coworkers by demonstrating extensive knowledge of long-range shooting techniques. The revelation emerged as authorities piece together the background of the 22-year-old Utah man accused of the September 10 assassination at Utah Valley University.

A former colleague who worked alongside Robinson at a St. George construction site in 2023 recalled the typically quiet worker becoming animated when firearms discussions arose. The coworker described Robinson mentioning precision shots at significant distances, behavior that stood out given his normally reserved demeanor around other topics.

Robinson’s arrest Friday ended a three-day manhunt following the rooftop shooting that killed Kirk during an outdoor speaking event. Authorities describe the incident as a targeted political assassination, though those familiar with Robinson report he rarely discussed politics or personal viewpoints during previous interactions.

The suspect faces multiple charges including aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice. Utah County officials plan to file formal charges Tuesday, with Governor Spencer Cox pledging to pursue capital punishment in the case.

FBI investigators recovered evidence from the rooftop position, including shoe impressions and ammunition, according to federal authorities. The shooting occurred around noon Mountain Time as Kirk addressed an audience during his American Comeback Tour event.

Robinson’s family assisted in his capture after recognizing him in surveillance footage released by law enforcement. His grandmother expressed shock at the allegations, telling reporters she maintained regular contact with family members and had no indication of concerning behavior from her grandson.

Construction colleagues described Robinson as withdrawn and apolitical, making the charges particularly surprising to those who knew him professionally. The contrast between his quiet workplace persona and the alleged violent act has left former coworkers struggling to reconcile their memories with current allegations.

The case continues developing as investigators examine Robinson’s background and potential motivations. Utah authorities expect additional details to emerge during formal charging proceedings scheduled for early next week.