All Blacks Frustrated as Apostles Secure Away Point

Swedru All Blacks were denied back to back victories after being held to a goalless draw by Young Apostles at Swedru Sports Stadium on Sunday in their Ghana Premier League (GPL) Week 12 encounter.

The Black Magicians entered the contest hoping to build on their hard fought triumph over Dreams Football Club (FC) but found themselves frustrated by resolute defending from the visitors. Coach Ahmed Fathi’s side struggled throughout to break down an organized Apostles backline that came to Central Region with a clear game plan.

Both teams created opportunities in either half but failed to capitalize on the chances that fell their way in an evenly contested match. Young Apostles, sitting ninth in the standings on 15 points, were aiming to end their three match winless streak and will be satisfied with earning a point on the road. The result extended their unbeaten run against All Blacks in league competition.

The stalemate proved particularly frustrating for the hosts, who have now won just once in their last five league outings despite showing improvement in recent performances. Fathi will be disappointed his team could not secure what would have been their third home victory of the campaign at Swedru Sports Stadium, where their record stands at two wins, three draws and one defeat.

All Blacks currently sit 14th in the table with 12 points from 12 matches, just four points behind their opponents. The promoted side has struggled for consistency since returning to the top flight but remains hopeful of climbing away from the lower reaches of the standings as the first round approaches its conclusion.

Swedru All Blacks will travel to face Eleven Wonders in their next fixture, while Young Apostles remain on the road when they visit Vision FC as both clubs seek to return to winning ways and build momentum heading into the second half of the season.