All Blacks Claim First Away Victory with Comeback Win

Swedru All Blacks secured their first away victory of the season with a dramatic 3-2 triumph over Dreams FC at the University of Ghana Stadium on Sunday, ending a four-match winless streak in Ghana Premier League (GPL) Week 11 action.

Rudolph Mensah gave the visitors an early advantage in the 20th minute, but Dreams FC responded swiftly through Suraj Seidu’s penalty conversion four minutes later. Chris Yaovi Guede then turned the match in the hosts’ favor with a 38th-minute strike, putting Dreams ahead before halftime.

The momentum shifted dramatically in first-half stoppage time when Abdul Aziz Adam unleashed a spectacular long-range effort to level the contest. That equalizer proved crucial for All Blacks’ confidence heading into the break.

Benjamin Adjei netted what became the winning goal just two minutes after the restart, capitalizing on defensive uncertainty to restore the visitors’ lead. Dreams goalkeeper Gidios Aseako made several important saves to keep his side in contention, denying All Blacks a fourth goal despite sustained pressure.

Ahmed Fathy’s team weathered intense attacking spells from the hosts during the closing stages to secure all three points. The Egyptian coach expressed satisfaction with his players’ determination after the match.

“A lot of congratulations to my players, they are warriors, and they worked so hard, and this is the result,” Fathi stated in his post-match interview. He acknowledged the significance of ending their away struggles, adding that he hoped the performance would provide momentum for upcoming fixtures.

Dreams FC head coach Winfred Dormon voiced frustration with individual errors that cost his team the victory. He specifically criticized goalkeeper Aseako for what he described as schoolboy mistakes that contributed to the defeat.

The result leaves All Blacks in 16th position but offers hope for their survival campaign after failing to win any of their previous five away matches. Dreams FC, who had built confidence with three wins from their last five outings, suffered their first home defeat in recent weeks and remain in 11th place with 11 points.

All Blacks had struggled to find the net in three of their four matches before Sunday, making the offensive display particularly encouraging for Fathi’s squad. The victory represents a vital step for a side battling relegation concerns in the 2025/26 campaign.

Dreams FC will look to regroup when they travel to face Eleven Wonders on December 1, while Swedru All Blacks host Young Apostles on November 30.