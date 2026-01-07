Alhaji Seidu Agongo Calls for Dispassionate Police Probe into Assault on Class Media Group Journalist

Alhaji Seidu Agongo has called on the Ghana Police Service to launch a thorough and impartial investigation into the assault of a Class Media Group journalist by personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service.

In remarks on the incident, Alhaji Agongo described the attack as unfortunate and unacceptable, stating that it violates the principles of professionalism, discipline, and respect for human rights expected of uniformed services.

He condemned the actions captured in circulating videos, which show firefighters in service uniform attacking a journalist in the line of duty, stressing that such behaviour has no place in Ghana’s democratic system.

Alhaji Agongo assured the victim of full medical and legal support from Class Media Group, adding that the media organization will pursue the matter until justice is served.

He expressed appreciation to media practitioners and concerned Ghanaians who have publicly condemned the incident and demanded accountability.

Although the Ghana National Fire Service has yet to issue a substantive response, Alhaji Agongo said the Ghana Police Service must act decisively to ensure those responsible are punished.

“This is not just about one journalist,” he emphasized. “It is about safeguarding the rights of all citizens and preserving Ghana’s standing as a beacon of press freedom.”