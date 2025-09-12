Algeria Secures US$48.3 Billion African Trade Record

The fourth Intra-African Trade Fair concluded Wednesday in Algiers with a record $48.3 billion in trade and investment deals, marking the most successful continental trade event in African history and demonstrating growing confidence in the African Continental Free Trade Area.

The weeklong fair attracted more than 112,000 participants from 132 countries, with 958 buyers and 2,148 exhibitors participating in the September 4-10 event jointly organized by Afreximbank, the African Union Commission, and the AfCFTA Secretariat.

Algeria emerged as the primary beneficiary, securing $23 billion in deals across multiple sectors including industry, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, energy, and transport. The host nation’s strong performance reflects its strategic positioning within continental trade networks and expanding production capacity.

Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, speaking at the closing ceremony, described the fair as “a catalyst for deeper integration, sustained cooperation, and accelerated economic development under the African Continental Free Trade Area”. Fourteen heads of state and government attended the opening ceremony alongside forty-one ministers and deputy ministers.

The event exceeded original projections of $44 billion in deals by nearly 10 percent, indicating stronger-than-expected appetite for intra-African commerce. Participants engaged in exhibitions, high-level trade forums, the Creative Africa Nexus showcasing fashion and entertainment industries, and the Africa Automotive Show demonstrating industrial capabilities.

Key institutional developments emerged from the fair’s success. Organizers announced the establishment of the Intra-African Trade Fair Council as a standalone treaty-based entity with headquarters in Harare, Zimbabwe. This institutionalization represents a permanent infrastructure for continental trade promotion beyond periodic events.

Lagos, Nigeria, secured hosting rights for the next IATF in 2027, with Trade Minister Jumoke Oduwole receiving the official hosting flag during closing ceremonies. The selection reinforces Nigeria’s role as a continental economic hub and major AfCFTA participant.

Cross River State Governor Bassey Edet Otu signed agreements designating Calabar as the venue for the 2026 African Sub-Sovereign Governments Network Investment Conference. This subsidiary event will focus on regional and local government investment opportunities across the continent.

The fair’s emphasis on green industrialization and value addition aligns with global sustainability trends while addressing Africa’s development priorities. Creative industries received particular attention through dedicated programming that highlighted cultural exports and intellectual property development.

African trade integration continues accelerating as continental markets mature and cross-border infrastructure improves. The AfCFTA framework provides legal foundations for reducing trade barriers while the IATF demonstrates practical implementation of continental commerce strategies.

Participation from 140 countries, including significant non-African representation, indicates growing international recognition of African market opportunities. The $3.5 trillion continental market presents attractive prospects for both regional and global investors seeking diversified exposure.

The record-breaking results position IATF as the premier platform for African trade promotion and business development. Future editions will build on established relationships while expanding into emerging sectors and technologies that support continental integration objectives.

The fair strengthened Africa’s economic cooperation while highlighting the continent’s vast trade potential, creating momentum for sustained growth in intra-African commerce and investment flows that support industrialization and job creation across participating nations.