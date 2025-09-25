Alexandra Grant Calls Marriage Reports ‘Fake News’

Artist Alexandra Grant has publicly dismissed marriage rumors involving her and Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, calling the reports “fake news” while cautioning fans about artificial intelligence fabrications in celebrity coverage.

The 52-year-old visual artist took to Instagram to clarify the speculation, sharing a photograph of herself kissing Reeves with the caption: “This is a real photo. Not an engagement photo or an AI wedding announcement… simply a kiss!” Grant emphasized that despite the romantic image, the couple has not exchanged wedding vows.

The marriage speculation began on September 16, 2025, when tabloid reports cited anonymous sources claiming the couple had secretly wed in an intimate European ceremony. Reeves’ representative quickly responded to the rumors, telling E! News: “It is not true. They are not married.”

Grant’s Instagram response carried a broader warning about digital misinformation in entertainment reporting. “Good news is much needed these days, but it’s still fake news, so be careful out there!” she wrote, specifically highlighting concerns about AI-generated celebrity content.

The couple’s relationship has been subject to ongoing speculation since they made their public debut at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Film + Art Gala in November 2019. Grant and Reeves have known each other since 2011, initially collaborating on artistic projects before confirming their romantic relationship.

Recent engagement rumors circulated earlier this year when Grant appeared at public events wearing what appeared to be a diamond ring, though neither addressed the speculation directly at the time. The marriage claims represented an escalation of ongoing relationship speculation.

Grant’s emphasis on AI-generated content reflects growing concerns within the entertainment industry about deepfake technology and fabricated celebrity news. Her direct response demonstrates how public figures increasingly must combat sophisticated digital misinformation campaigns.

The clarifying photograph was taken at Roden Crater, an artwork space in the Arizona desert, highlighting the couple’s shared interest in contemporary art installations. Both Grant and Reeves maintain active involvement in the art world through various collaborative projects.

The incident illustrates broader challenges facing celebrity couples navigating public interest while maintaining privacy. Grant’s proactive response strategy shows how public figures can effectively counter false narratives while educating audiences about digital literacy.

Despite persistent speculation about their relationship status, sources close to the couple confirm their bond remains strong, with both prioritizing their artistic endeavors and maintaining a relatively private personal life.