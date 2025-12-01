Alex Iwobi Predicts Super Eagles AFCON 2025 Victory

Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi expressed confidence that Nigeria possesses the quality needed to win their fourth Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title at the Morocco 2025 tournament, declaring his intention to manifest the championship through positive thinking.

The Super Eagles came close to lifting the trophy at the 2023 edition, falling 2 to 1 against hosts Côte d’Ivoire in the final. Iwobi, speaking on the AY Suga YouTube channel during the AFCON Diaspora Tour in London, expressed optimism about Nigeria’s prospects in the upcoming tournament.

The 28 year old midfielder emphasized that improvement from the previous tournament requires winning the next one. He stated Nigeria has the players to achieve the goal, but the team must prove it on the pitch. Iwobi concluded by saying he wants to speak victory into existence and manifest a Nigerian championship.

Nigeria will compete in Group C alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania at the tournament scheduled from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026. The Super Eagles begin their campaign against Tanzania at the Complexe Sportif de Fès in Fez on Monday, December 23, at 1 pm local time.

The group stage continues on December 27 when Nigeria faces Tunisia at the same Fez venue, a match many analysts believe could determine the group’s leadership. Uganda and Tanzania will clash simultaneously in Rabat. The group stage concludes December 31 with Nigeria meeting Uganda in Fez while Tunisia takes on Tanzania in Rabat.

Iwobi holds 91 international caps for Nigeria, making him the most experienced player in the current Super Eagles squad. The Arsenal Hale End Academy graduate has featured in 18 matches across three previous AFCON tournaments, winning bronze at the 2019 edition in Egypt and silver at the 2023 tournament in Ivory Coast.

The midfielder, who will feature in his fourth continental championship barring injury, previously spoke about Nigeria’s team unity as a crucial factor for success. In an earlier interview on the Is This Seat Taken show, Iwobi highlighted his favorite moment from AFCON 2023 as beating South Africa on penalties, praising goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali’s performance.

Nigeria’s focus shifted to the continental tournament after a dramatic penalty shootout loss to the Democratic Republic of Congo ended their 2026 World Cup qualification hopes in November. The Super Eagles subsequently defeated Gabon 4 to 1 in a friendly match, demonstrating offensive capability heading into the AFCON campaign.

The tournament promises intense competition with defending champions Côte d’Ivoire drawn in Group F alongside Cameroon, Gabon, and Mozambique. Host nation Morocco leads Group A with Mali, Zambia, and Comoros. Egypt and South Africa headline Group B, while Senegal and Democratic Republic of Congo anchor Group D.

Tunisia, Nigeria’s Group C opponent, qualified for their 22nd AFCON appearance, extending their record for consecutive participations to 17 tournaments without absence since 1994. The Carthage Eagles bring tactical discipline and experience to the group stage matchup.

Uganda qualified for the tournament after a nearly five year absence, demonstrating significant improvement with disciplined defense and growing presence in African football. Tanzania, known as the Taifa Stars, seeks historic progression beyond the group stage under new manager Miguel Gamondi.

New head coach Eric Chelle submitted a 55 man provisional squad list to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), which will be pruned before the team reconvenes for pre tournament training camp opening Monday, December 8. Several friendly matches are being arranged to fine tune preparations.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) introduced significant squad regulation adjustments ahead of the tournament, allowing teams to name 26 players compared to the previous 23 player limit. Each nation can list three goalkeepers and 23 outfield players, with match day squads limited to 23 players including three goalkeepers.

Morocco was awarded hosting rights on September 27, 2023, after Guinea was stripped of the tournament in September 2022 due to inadequate infrastructure and hosting preparation progress. Morocco last hosted AFCON in 1988.

The tournament was originally planned for summer to avoid club impact, but the expansion and rescheduling of the Club World Cup forced the December timing. Six host cities will stage matches across nine stadiums, with the final scheduled for January 18, 2026.

Nigeria seeks its first AFCON title since 2013, having previously won championships in 1980, 1994, and 2013. The Super Eagles remain among favorites alongside Algeria, Egypt, Senegal, Morocco, and Côte d’Ivoire based on FIFA rankings and analytical predictions.

Ghana, four time African champions, failed to qualify after finishing bottom of their group, missing the tournament for the first time since 2004. Other notable absences include Cape Verde, Gambia, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Mauritania, and Namibia, who all appeared at the 2023 edition.

Iwobi’s optimism reflects broader confidence within the Nigerian squad despite recent World Cup disappointment. The midfielder’s Premier League form with Fulham, contributing seven goals and three assists this season, demonstrates the quality he can bring to the national team campaign.

Kenneth Omeruo, former Chelsea center back with 20 AFCON appearances, holds the record among active Nigerian players for most continental tournament matches. Iwobi’s experience across multiple tournaments positions him as a veteran leader within the Super Eagles setup.

The Super Eagles’ attacking talent receives widespread recognition, though questions persist about midfield stability and defensive solidity. Defender Ola Aina’s fitness remains doubtful while Benjamin Frederick has been ruled out of the tournament, creating challenges in defensive organization.

Midfielder Frank Onyeka, a regular for Nigeria, has played just 88 minutes for Brentford this season, raising concerns about match fitness heading into the tournament. These squad challenges make Nigeria’s title ambitions dependent on tactical adaptation and player form reaching peak levels in Morocco.

Group C features two former AFCON champions and two East African teams eager to make their mark, creating one of the tournament’s most competitive groups. With only two automatic qualification spots and possible third place advancement to the Round of 16, every point becomes crucial for progression.

AFCON historically defies algorithmic predictions and FIFA rankings, with underdog victories and surprising results characterizing the tournament’s unpredictable nature. Nigeria’s pathway to the final requires navigating not just Group C opponents but potentially meeting continental powerhouses in knockout rounds.

The tournament represents redemption opportunity for the Super Eagles following their agonizing final loss in 2023. Iwobi’s manifestation of victory captures the positive mindset Nigeria carries into Morocco despite facing formidable competition from across the continent.