Aleph Hospitality Celebrates 50th Hotel and Sets Bold Growth Trajectory for 2029

A decade of owner-focused partnerships drives record growth for the Dubai-based hotel management company

DUBAI, 15 October 2025 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Aleph Hospitality celebrated its 10th anniversary this September, marking a decade-long expansion from a single hotel in 2015 to 50 operating hotels across 39 cities and 23 countries in the Middle East and Africa in 2025.

The Dubai-based hotel management company disrupted the traditional hotel management model a decade before global competitors entered the region and grew to become the largest independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa.

Aleph Hospitality’s 10-year rise can be accredited to several factors: market foresight, a scalable tailored-to-fit hotel management model, agile operations, regional expertise and focus on driving benefits to owners to maximise their returns. The company’s close and collaborative relationship with hotel owners is a key component of its exponential growth, leading to over 60% of existing hotel owners entrusting multiple properties to Aleph Hospitality’s management.

In 2025 Aleph Hospitality secured the largest ever hotel management portfolio deal in the region with African Hotel Development Group for the management of 26 ONOMO-branded hotels across 15 African countries. The same year, the company won Leading Hotel Management Company in the Leaders in Hospitality Awards 2025 by Hotel & Catering Middle East.

Previous milestones include the opening of a regional office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and the opening of the landmark complex Jewel of the Creek which comprises 20,000sqm of retail space, an 86-berths marina and two branded properties with a total of 770 keys: Hilton Dubai Creek Hotel & Residences and Marriott Marquis Dubai Creek. In a first for the region, Aleph Hospitality manages this complex with two different brands with clustered support functions.

To reinforce its regional expertise and responsiveness to hotel owners, Aleph Hospitality will be opening four new regional offices in 2026: Casablanca in Morocco, Abidjan in Côte d’Ivoire, Cape Town in South Africa and Nairobi in Kenya. The company has also announced a Luxury Division to provide dedicated attention to its growing portfolio of luxury hotels. Having reached its long-standing goal of operating 50 hotels by 2025, Aleph Hospitality has set itself a new ambitious goal: operating 100 hotels by the end of 2029.

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality said: “Pioneering a new business model requires patience, and the determination to remain steadfast in a vision that anticipated industry change a decade ahead. It is deeply rewarding to see that foresight validated today and that our business model has proven to be both resilient and successful.”

Neil George, Executive Director of Aleph Hospitality added: “It took considerable market education to introduce a model that, although well proven in the rest of the world, was new to our region. The results of those efforts are now evident. Our focus for the future is clear: to continue to deliver locally smart, world-class owner-centric hotel management services across the region.”

