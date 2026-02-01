Alcaraz Completes Career Grand Slam With Australian Open Victory

Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest man ever to complete a career Grand Slam on Sunday, defeating Novak Djokovic 2-6, 6-2, 6-3, 7-5 in the Australian Open final at Rod Laver Arena. The 22-year-old Spaniard rallied from a shaky first set to claim his seventh major title and confirm his status as world number one.

The victory makes Alcaraz the sixth man in the Open Era to win all four major championships. He surpasses Rafael Nadal, who achieved the feat at 24, as the youngest male player to accomplish the milestone. The win extends Alcaraz’s dominance over the sport alongside rival Jannik Sinner, with the pair now having won the past nine Grand Slam titles between them.

Djokovic started the match in commanding fashion, racing through the opening set in just 36 minutes. The Serbian appeared laser focused on securing a record breaking 25th Grand Slam title that would move him clear of Margaret Court and make him the most decorated tennis player in history.

However, Alcaraz regrouped after the early setback. He broke Djokovic’s serve twice in the second set and appeared back to his free flowing best in the third, which featured several stunning all court exchanges. The Spaniard’s baseline play improved dramatically as he took control of the match.

The 38-year-old Djokovic fought back in the fourth set, fending off six break points in a marathon second game that lasted more than 10 minutes. His raucous fans erupted as he held serve, but the veteran could not maintain his perfect championship match record on Rod Laver Arena.

Alcaraz broke Djokovic’s serve decisively in the 12th game of the fourth set. The match ended when Djokovic fired a forehand long on Alcaraz’s first match point, sending the Spaniard tumbling to the ground with joy after three hours and two minutes of play.

The triumph marks Alcaraz’s first Australian Open title after a difficult preseason period. In December, he ended his partnership with coach Juan Carlos Ferrero after seven years together. Alcaraz described the time leading up to the tournament as an emotional rollercoaster.

“I think nobody knows how hard I have been working to get this trophy. I chased this moment so much,” Alcaraz said during the trophy presentation. “My team was just pushing me to do the right things every day, so I have to say I’m really grateful for everyone I have in my corner right now.”

Both finalists reached Sunday’s showdown after grueling semifinal victories on Friday. Alcaraz outlasted Alexander Zverev in the longest semifinal in tournament history, a five hour and 27 minute epic that left him cramping in hot conditions. Djokovic defeated defending champion Sinner in four hours and nine minutes, a performance he described as one of his best in the last decade.

The recovery time difference may have favored Alcaraz, though Djokovic had noted before the final that he defeated the Spaniard at the same venue in 2025 after a similarly demanding match. Djokovic leads their head to head series 5-4 overall, but Alcaraz has now won three of their five encounters at major championships.

Nadal, who previously held the record Alcaraz broke on Sunday, was in the stands watching his former rival and his compatriot battle. The retired champion had predicted before the match that Alcaraz would be the favorite due to his youth and energy, though he cautioned that Djokovic remains highly competitive despite no longer being in his prime.

During the trophy presentation, Alcaraz paid tribute to Djokovic’s enduring excellence. “Obviously it feels very weird to see you there and not here,” he told the Serbian. “You say that I do incredible things, but what you do is inspiring, for athletes and for everyone. It’s an honor to share the locker room and the court with you. Thank you, you really inspire me.”

Djokovic responded graciously in defeat. “Congratulations Carlos. You’re so young, you have a lot of time like myself. I’m sure we’ll be seeing each other for another ten years,” he said.

The defeat marks Djokovic’s first loss in 11 Australian Open finals. It also extends his wait for that elusive 25th major title. At 38, opportunities to add to his record tally are becoming scarcer, particularly given the continued dominance of Alcaraz and Sinner. After losing to Alcaraz at the 2025 United States Open (US Open), Djokovic had acknowledged the difficulty of overcoming the younger generation in best of five set matches.

Alcaraz now joins an elite group of seven time Grand Slam champions that includes John McEnroe and Mats Wilander. His career Grand Slam includes victories at Wimbledon (2023, 2024), the US Open (2022, 2025), the French Open (2024) and now the Australian Open.

The Spaniard’s prize money for the championship totaled $4.15 million. His victory continues Spanish tennis excellence on the global stage, following in the footsteps of Nadal, who completed his own Career Grand Slam in 2010 at age 24.

Tennis experts have framed the Alcaraz versus Djokovic rivalry as a symbolic passing of the baton between generations. Their first meeting came at the Madrid Open in 2022, where the home favorite Alcaraz defeated Djokovic in straight sets. Since then, they’ve contested nine matches total, with four coming in finals.

The win strengthens Alcaraz’s position atop the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings. His combination of speed, power and court coverage has made him the dominant force in men’s tennis alongside Sinner, who also competes at 22 years of age.

Djokovic addressed Nadal’s absence during his post match comments, noting how strange it felt to not see his longtime rival courtside. The Serbian and Nadal formed one of tennis’s greatest rivalries over two decades, meeting 60 times between 2006 and 2024.

Sunday’s final attracted significant attention on social media, with former champions including Juan Martin del Potro and Ana Ivanovic congratulating Alcaraz on his historic achievement. The match was broadcast live across multiple continents, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm local Melbourne time.

Despite the loss, Djokovic remains the most successful player in Australian Open history with 10 titles. His record at Melbourne Park stands at 104 wins and 11 losses across his career, a testament to his long term excellence at the hard court major.

The result confirms that men’s tennis has entered a new era. With Nadal retired and Roger Federer having stepped away from the sport in 2022, Alcaraz and Sinner have emerged as the standard bearers for the next generation. Their combined youth and skill suggest they will dominate major championships for years to come.

Alcaraz will look to defend his French Open title in May before returning to Wimbledon, where he’s won the past two championships. For Djokovic, the focus shifts to whether he can add to his major tally at upcoming tournaments, with Roland Garros and the US Open presenting his next opportunities.