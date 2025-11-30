Albanese Makes History with Wedding at The Lodge

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has become the first sitting prime minister in the nation’s history to marry while in office, exchanging vows with partner Jodie Haydon on Saturday afternoon at The Lodge in Canberra. The private ceremony took place just one day after parliament concluded its final sitting for the year, with approximately 60 close family members and senior cabinet ministers in attendance.

The couple expressed their delight in sharing their love and commitment to spending their future lives together in front of family and closest friends. The outdoor ceremony featured personally written vows and was conducted by a celebrant from the New South Wales Central Coast, where Haydon grew up. Security considerations kept the wedding details strictly confidential until after the event concluded.

Haydon’s five year old niece Ella served as flower girl, while the prime minister’s dog Toto was the ring bearer. The bride walked down the aisle to Ben Folds’ song The Luckiest, escorted by her parents Bill and Pauline Haydon. Albanese’s son Nathan from his previous marriage attended the ceremony and has maintained a supportive relationship with Haydon since the couple began dating.

Haydon wore an intricate long sleeved white dress embellished with floral motifs by Sydney designer Romance Was Born, while Albanese donned a black tuxedo from MJ Bale. The couple walked back down the aisle following the ceremony to Stevie Wonder’s Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours) as guests showered them with confetti. Albanese later shared a brief video of the moment on his social media accounts.

The guest list included Treasurer Jim Chalmers and his wife Laura, Foreign Minister Penny Wong, Health Minister Mark Butler, Finance Minister Katy Gallagher, Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, and several other senior Labor figures. The wedding rings were crafted by Cerrone Jewellers in Leichhardt, Sydney, and guests were served beer in custom cans featuring the same photograph the couple used to announce their engagement. The reception included the newlyweds’ first dance to Frank Sinatra’s The Way You Look Tonight.

Albanese proposed to Haydon at The Lodge on Valentine’s Day in 2024 with a ring he designed himself. The couple had hinted throughout the year that they planned to marry before 2024 ended, though they remained deliberately vague about specific details. Earlier speculation suggested they might have married during a week long trip to Palau in October, but those rumors proved unfounded.

The pair first met at a business dinner in Melbourne in March 2020, when Albanese was opposition leader and Scott Morrison served as prime minister. Albanese asked if there were any South Sydney Rabbitohs fans in the room, and Haydon enthusiastically responded with the team’s catchphrase. They bonded over their shared love for the National Rugby League (NRL) team and arranged to meet for drinks at Young Henry’s brewery in Newtown when they returned to Sydney. Their relationship developed during the COVID 19 pandemic, largely kept private from public view.

Haydon later revealed she had reached out to Albanese through direct messages on the social media platform then known as Twitter. She explained that since he had a public profile and she did not, she knew they both followed the same football team and shared a love for Sydney’s inner west. The unconventional beginning led to first dates over craft beer at a Newtown brewery and eventually a committed relationship.

A serious car accident involving Albanese in 2021 crystallized Haydon’s feelings about their relationship. She described the fear of potentially losing him as the moment she truly understood the depth of her emotions. Haydon accompanied Albanese in the ambulance following the crash, recognizing how much he meant to her during that frightening experience.

Haydon became a regular presence during Albanese’s 2022 election campaign and stood with him during his victory speech on election night when Labor won government. She has since accompanied the prime minister on numerous official duties and international trips, including visits to the United States, United Kingdom, and various world summits. In September and October, the couple travelled to the White House twice, meeting with United States President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. During the October visit, Albanese and Trump signed an 8.5 billion dollar critical minerals deal.

Haydon currently serves as head of strategic partnerships at Teachers Mutual Bank, bringing more than two decades of experience in the superannuation and banking sectors. She previously worked as a women’s officer and union delegate for the New South Wales Public Service Association. She has spoken publicly about how the prime minister supports her high profile career while managing the demands of his own position.

While the ceremony was held at the prime minister’s taxpayer funded residence, Albanese and Haydon paid the costs of the event themselves. Albanese was previously married to Carmel Tebbutt, whom he met through Young Labor in the late 1980s. The couple separated in early 2019 after 19 years of marriage and share custody of their son Nathan, who was born in 2000. Albanese is the first Australian prime minister to have been divorced before taking office.

The couple purchased a clifftop home overlooking Copacabana Beach on the Central Coast earlier in 2024 for 4.3 million dollars. The location holds significance for Haydon, who grew up in the Central Coast region and attended Kincumber High School. The property provides the couple with a private retreat away from the pressures of Canberra and Sydney.

The newlyweds plan to honeymoon within Australia from Monday through Friday of next week, a shorter timeframe than originally intended due to Albanese’s commitments related to the upcoming federal election. Australia must hold a federal election by May 2025, meaning the prime minister’s schedule remains constrained by political obligations. Opposition Leader Peter Dutton previously joked about looking forward to Australia’s version of a royal wedding after the couple announced their engagement in February 2024.

Nationals leader David Littleproud sent genuine congratulations to the couple, praising Haydon for representing Australia in a classy way on the international stage and expressing happiness that the prime minister has someone who loves him in what is a tough and lonely job. Political figures from across the spectrum offered well wishes to the couple following the announcement.

The historic wedding marks a milestone in Australian political history, with no previous prime minister having married while serving in the nation’s highest office. The couple’s decision to hold an intimate ceremony at The Lodge, where they became engaged earlier in the year, reflects their preference for privacy despite their public roles. The location allowed them to celebrate with their closest friends and family in familiar surroundings while maintaining the security protocols necessary for a sitting prime minister.