Alarm Blows Over Devilish Plot By NPP Lawyer To Seek Removal of Sosu, Laadi Ayamba from GRA Board

A private legal action filed by New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawyer, Mr Tapha Tassah, seeking the removal of two National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Governing Board of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), has generated public debate and criticism.

Mr Tassah, a die-hard NPP Lawyer based in Accra, filed a writ in an the High Court in December 2025, challenging the inclusion of Hon. Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, MP for Madina, and Hon. Laadi Ayii Ayamba, MP for Pusiga Constituency in the Upper East on the GRA Board.

Mr Tassah was the NPP parliamentary candidate for the Akan Constituency in the Oti Region during the 2024 general election.

Th various WhatsApp posts intercepted by this news outlet has proven that Mr Tassah is committed and die-hard lawyer of the NPP.

He won the party’s parliamentary primaries in April 2024 but lost the general election to the NDC candidate. He has since been actively involved in party activities, including campaigning for former Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the NPP’s January 2026 presidential primaries.

Legal Challenge

In his court action, Mr Tassah is asking the court to order President John Dramani Mahama to remove the two MPs from the GRA Board, arguing that their appointments allegedly contravene provisions of the Ghana Revenue Authority Act, 2009 (Act 791).

However, the legal move by Mr Tassah has attracted strong public reaction, with several commentators and civil society voices describing the action as politically motivated and legally unfounded.

Public Defence of Lawyer Sosu

Many Ghanaians have publicly defended Hon. Francis-Xavier Sosu, insisting that his appointment as a private sector representative on the GRA Board is lawful.

According to them, although Hon. Sosu is a sitting Member of Parliament, he remains a private legal practitioner and entrepreneur who owns a law firm and other enterprises that contribute to the national economy through employment and tax payments.

They argue that holding elective office does not automatically strip an individual of their private sector status, especially where there is no conflict of interest.

Supporters further noted that Hon. Sosu’s businesses have consistently met their tax obligations, reinforcing his credentials as a legitimate private sector participant.

Speaker’s Certification

It has also emerged that the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin, has issued an official certification affirming that Hon. Sosu’s private sector engagements do not conflict with his parliamentary responsibilities.

The certification reportedly confirms that his appointment to the GRA Board does not violate Act 791 and is consistent with principles of good corporate governance and parliamentary oversight.

Observers say this development significantly weakens the legal basis of the court action by Tassah and may affect its outcome.

As of now, the case remains before the court, while public discourse continues around the intersection of politics, governance, and board appointments.

Thompson Law Consult Disowns Tassah’s Lawsuit

Thompson Law Consult has disassociated itself from a lawsuit filed by Tapha Tassah against a lawyer and others, stating that its name was used in the suit without the firm’s consent.

In a written notice addressed to the Attorney-General’s Department and intercepted by this news outlet, the firm clarified that it neither authorised nor approved the use of its name in the legal action involving the Members of Parliament.

The notice reads in part: “Good evening. It has just been drawn to my attention that a writ has been issued against the Attorney-General, you, and another MP. My law firm, Thompson Law Consult, was cited and the processes signed by one of the lawyers from my firm without my consent.

I have since called the Attorney-General to inform him that my approval was not sought, and I have ordered the lawyer to remove my firm’s name from the suit.”

The document further states: “I have directed the lawyer in my office to withdraw from the case immediately.”

The firm’s action effectively distances Thompson Law Consult from the suit, amid growing public attention surrounding the legal challenge.