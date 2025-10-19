Alan’s Campaign Lost 90 Percent of Agents, Claims Adorye

Hopeson Adorye has alleged that Alan Kyerematen’s independent presidential campaign was severely compromised after over 90 percent of their polling agents were denied accreditation during the 2024 elections.

The United Party’s Director of Field Operations claimed many representatives were turned away from polling stations despite following official procedures, contributing to what he described as widespread irregularities on election day. Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Afternoon Ghana, Adorye suggested the rejections were part of a systematic effort to undermine Kyerematen’s campaign.

“We wrote letters and even had Alan sign them, but most of our agents were still rejected,” Adorye stated, alleging that the denials prevented proper monitoring of the electoral process in constituencies across Ghana.

The claim adds a new dimension to explanations for why Kyerematen’s Movement for Change ultimately secured only about 1.7 percent of votes in the December 7, 2024 presidential election, which was won convincingly by John Dramani Mahama with approximately 56 percent. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP garnered around 41 percent in second place.

Adorye’s allegation raises questions about electoral procedures and whether independent candidates faced systematic disadvantages in monitoring the polls. Ghana’s electoral regulations require all candidates to submit accreditation requests for polling agents through proper channels, including signatures from authorized party or campaign representatives.

The United Party official suggested these experiences have shaped their strategy going forward. He emphasized that the party is building stronger grassroots structures specifically to ensure proper poll monitoring in future elections, learning from what he characterized as the 2024 failures.

“Such experiences have influenced the United Party’s strategy to build stronger grassroots structures to monitor future polls,” Adorye explained, indicating the party views electoral observation as a critical component of their operations.

Beyond the polling agent allegations, Adorye also issued a warning about the United Party’s approach to political combat. He promised the party would defend itself vigorously against attacks while avoiding initiating conflicts.

“We won’t start fights, but if you attack us, we’ll respond and give you a double dose,” Adorye declared, signaling a more aggressive posture than some smaller parties have adopted in Ghana’s political landscape.

The combative rhetoric contrasts with the experiences of other third parties that have struggled to maintain visibility and organizational capacity between election cycles. Adorye specifically promised the United Party would not operate like “other small parties that go to sleep after elections.”

He vowed the party will run an active and visible political operation across the country, maintaining constant engagement rather than emerging only during campaign seasons. This sustained presence, Adorye suggested, will differentiate the United Party from previous third party efforts that faded after disappointing electoral performances.

However, the polling agent rejection claims remain unverified by independent sources. The Electoral Commission has not publicly addressed allegations of systematic denial of accreditation to Movement for Change agents, and no formal complaints appear to have been filed challenging the electoral process on these grounds.

During the 2024 campaign period, some Movement for Change polling agents reportedly complained about hunger and threatened to abandon their posts on election day, suggesting organizational challenges beyond just accreditation issues. The incident highlighted logistical difficulties faced by the independent campaign.

Adorye’s current role with the United Party represents a continuation of his support for Kyerematen after both men were expelled from the NPP in November 2023 for backing Alan’s independent bid instead of the party’s chosen candidate, Dr. Bawumia.

The former NPP communications operative has consistently rejected overtures to return to his former party, even after the NPP granted amnesty to suspended members in August 2025 as part of unity efforts ahead of the 2028 elections. Adorye famously declared he would rather join the NDC than return to the NPP.

Whether the polling agent rejection allegations will gain traction or prompt any investigation remains uncertain. The claims form part of a broader narrative from Kyerematen’s camp about facing systematic obstacles during their 2024 campaign, though concrete evidence supporting these assertions has not been publicly presented.

For now, Adorye’s focus appears directed toward ensuring the United Party avoids similar challenges in future elections by establishing robust structures for candidate representation at polling stations nationwide.