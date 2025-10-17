Alan Shearer Questions Wissa’s International Duty Commitment

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has questioned new signing Yohanne Wissa’s decision to play internationally before debuting for his club. Wissa joined Newcastle in a big-money move but was injured while playing for DR Congo in September, delaying his Magpies debut.

Shearer acknowledged the difficulty of refusing national team duty but suggested the forward should have been more cautious. “He could’ve shown more responsibility,” Shearer stated, pointing out Wissa’s lack of pre-season with Newcastle.

The pundit also noted the club’s significant financial investment in the player, implying a need for reciprocal loyalty. Wissa is now expected to miss more games while representing DR Congo at the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, creating a complex situation for both player and club.