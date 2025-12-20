Alakija Family Donates N34 Billion Hospital to Combat Nigeria’s Medical Tourism Crisis

The commissioning of a N34 billion ultramodern medical facility at Osun State University marks the largest private healthcare intervention aimed at curbing Nigeria’s annual N10.7 trillion medical tourism drain.

Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo commissioned the Modupe and Folorunso Alakija Medical Research and Training Hospital on December 15, 2025, in Osogbo. The 250-bed facility, donated by billionaire businesswoman Folorunso Alakija and her husband Modupe Folarin Alakija through Famfa Oil Limited, represents a strategic response to Nigeria’s healthcare sovereignty crisis.

Nigeria loses approximately $7 billion annually to medical tourism, according to the Nigerian Medical Association. The figure represents 19.6 percent of the country’s N54.99 trillion 2025 federal budget. Afreximbank data shows Africa collectively loses $7 billion yearly to medical tourism, with Nigeria accounting for $1.1 billion of this outflow. However, some sources estimate Nigeria’s actual loss at $2 billion when including unreported medical travel.

The hospital features 20 clinical departments, five non-clinical departments, advanced diagnostic equipment including MRI and CT scan machines, four state-of-the-art operating theatres, and 16 intensive care units. The facility includes a specialized oncology unit with a linear accelerator for radiotherapy, addressing one of the primary drivers of medical tourism. Oncology alone accounts for 40 percent of medical travel cases, according to government data.

Osinbajo described the facility as a potential reference center for medical care across the African continent. “This hospital represents promise and potential” he stated, noting that the institution positions Nigeria as a contributor to medical knowledge production rather than merely a consumer of medical services.

The hospital evolved from an initial pediatric care concept conceived in November 2018 into a comprehensive medical research and training institution. Alakija explained that her family was driven by a vision to address Nigeria’s severe healthcare challenges, including brain drain, medical workforce shortages, dilapidated public health infrastructure, and poor health indicators.

Governor Ademola Adeleke praised the magnitude of the facility and its top-notch medical equipment. He acknowledged that governments worldwide struggle to fund education and healthcare effectively. The hospital will operate on a fee-for-service basis, with no free treatments provided. University officials called for government and private foundations to establish funding mechanisms for difficult healthcare cases.

Professor Christopher Olutayo Alebiosu has been appointed as the pioneer Medical Research and Training Director. The Vice Chancellor, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye, emphasized the need for responsible leadership to ensure the hospital operates with dignity and commitment.

The commissioning attracted dignitaries including former governors Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Rauf Aregbesola. Alakija called for more partners to expand the hospital’s vision, stating that investing in health means investing in the nation. The facility aims to retain billions in foreign exchange currently spent on overseas medical treatment while providing specialized services at competitive costs.

Medical tourism remains a significant drain on Nigeria’s economy, with affluent citizens traveling to India, South Africa, Dubai, the United Kingdom, and the United States for advanced care. The government has launched several initiatives to reverse this trend, including the Presidential Initiative on Unlocking Healthcare Value Chain and the development of six cancer centers of excellence.

The hospital establishment comes amid ongoing efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s healthcare system and reduce dependence on foreign medical services. The facility provides a training ground for healthcare professionals while offering specialized treatments that previously required international travel.