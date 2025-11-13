Alagumgube Commends Government For Upper East Airport Approval

The Founder and leaders of ALAGUMGUBE and its members wish to express our heartfelt appreciation to the Government of Ghana, the President, and the Minister for Finance, Hon. Cassie Ato Forson, for the decision to finally construct the long-awaited Upper East Airport. This development is a testament to the government’s commitment to fulfilling its promises and promoting regional development.

We are grateful to our members, led by Founder Mr. Gabriel AGAMBILA, who worked tirelessly to ensure that the team had access to the runway and facilitated the inclusion of the project in the 2026 budget. We also extend our gratitude to Mr. Alolga and the community for their support in repairing the washed-away culvert that led to the runway.

We assure the government of our continued support and promise to work diligently on the remaining documentation to facilitate the commencement of the project early next year, in collaboration with Ghana Airport Company