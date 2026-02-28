Al-Smith Tells Abbey: Cocoa Crisis Demands You Quit Black Stars Role

Sports journalist Gary Al-Smith has added his voice to growing calls for Dr Randy Abbey to relinquish his chairmanship of the Black Stars Management Committee, arguing that the deepening crisis at the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) makes the dual leadership arrangement indefensible.

Speaking on Saturday, February 28, Al-Smith said the severity of challenges confronting Ghana’s cocoa sector, including delayed payments to farmers and broader financial strain at the board, demands exclusive and undistracted leadership from whoever sits at the helm of COCOBOD.

“At a time when cocoa is struggling, cocoa farmers are not being paid on time, the monies that they are being given are not enough for their labours, we expect that whoever is managing cocoa affairs in Ghana, the cocoa board, should give it his full, undiluted, undistracted attention, full stop,” he said.

Al-Smith was equally firm that leading the Black Stars through the current World Cup qualification campaign is not a role that tolerates divided attention. He argued that the national team requires nothing less than total commitment from its management structure.

“If I have to compare management of the Black Stars going to the World Cup with cocoa, it’s a no-brainer. The person managing the Black Stars should have 100% attention, maybe 200%, not be distracted by anything,” he said.

He urged Dr Abbey and the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to act on the matter promptly, suggesting that Abbey could continue to offer informal guidance without holding the formal committee chairmanship. “So Dr. Randy Abbey, please, and the GFA, please do the right thing and allow Dr. Randy Abbey to take that position away,” he said.

Dr Abbey was appointed acting Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD by President John Dramani Mahama on January 21, 2025, just days after the GFA named him Chairman of the Black Stars Management Committee. The board has since faced scrutiny over over GH¢10 billion in outstanding payments owed to cocoa farmers and Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs), a sharp drop in the producer price per bag following a collapse in global cocoa prices, and allegations, which COCOBOD has categorically denied, that its funds were redirected to finance the national team.

Neither Dr Abbey nor the GFA had publicly responded to Al-Smith’s remarks at the time of publication.