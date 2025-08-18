Akwatia NPP Candidate Rejects Education Claims, Vows Development

Solomon Kwame Asumadu, the New Patriotic Party’s parliamentary candidate for Akwatia, has forcefully denied allegations he is a school dropout.

Addressing supporters after a unity walk on August 17, 2025, Asumadu declared his tertiary qualifications equip him to lead the constituency.

“I studied Human Resource Management – not in class four,” he told the energized crowd in Akwatia. “Anyone claiming I’m uneducated or unfit to lead is lying.” Asumadu positioned his HR background as a strategic asset for constituency management, arguing it surpasses rivals’ preparedness.

Drawing biblical parallels, he cast himself as “Akwatia’s Joshua” committed to continuing the legacy of late MP Ernest Kumi. “Like Joshua finishing Moses’ work, I’ll take Akwatia to its promised land of development,” he stated, pledging to advance Kumi’s unfinished projects.

The rally marked Asumadu’s latest push to consolidate support ahead of Ghana’s 2028 elections. His remarks directly countered circulating rumors about his credentials while framing his vision for the constituency.