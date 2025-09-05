Akwaboah to Release Soul-Stirring New Single “Obinim” on September 9

Following the success of his emotionally resonant single “Smile Again”, which featured celebrated Ghanaian movie icon Nadia Buari in its acclaimed music video, award-winning musician Akwaboah returns with another powerful offering titled “Obinim”, set for release on September 9, 2025.

Drawn from his own life experiences, “Obinim” is more than just a song – it is a heartfelt reflection on life’s unpredictable journey and the power of self-love.

With rich vocals and Akwaboah’s signature soulful sound, the song delivers a universal message that many can relate to: the importance of embracing oneself, even when the future feels uncertain.

Through his signature soulful melodies and evocative lyrics, Akwaboah delivers a message that will resonate with anyone navigating life’s quiet struggles.

“Obinim is a song about life—my life, and the life so many of us are living quietly,” Akwaboah shares. “It’s a reminder that no matter what you’re facing, you have to learn to love yourself because no one knows what tomorrow brings.”

The release of “Obinim” builds on the momentum from “Smile Again”, which touched hearts across the continent and showcased Akwaboah’s ability to blend music and storytelling. The collaboration with Nadia Buari marked a creative high point, garnering widespread praise for its emotional depth and cinematic visuals.

“Obinim” will be available on all major streaming platforms on Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

https://akwaboah.fanlink.tv/obinim