Akwaboah Reveals Untold Story Behind Becca’s Hit “Nsroma”

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Gladstone Kwabena Akwaboah has disclosed that Becca’s beloved track “Nsroma” was originally written for fellow artist Adina, revealing an unexpected twist in one of Ghana’s most celebrated musical collaborations.

Speaking during Friday’s Asaase Breakfast Show, the acclaimed songwriter shared the previously unknown backstory of how the 2013 hit came to feature Becca instead of its intended performer. Akwaboah explained that he had initially composed the song with Adina in mind and had even conducted rehearsals with her.

“Truth is, let me tell you, I actually wrote this song with Adina in mind,” Akwaboah revealed during the radio interview. The collaboration appeared set until circumstances changed unexpectedly.

According to Akwaboah, Adina had actively participated in developing the song, contributing creative input during their working sessions. However, the partnership dissolved when she became unavailable the following week, coinciding with news of her signing with record label Skillions.

The songwriter then pivoted to Becca, a decision that would prove transformative for both artists. “Nsroma” was eventually released in 2013 and became one of the most memorable collaborations in contemporary Ghanaian music.

The track’s success extended beyond commercial appeal, earning Akwaboah the prestigious Songwriter of the Year award in 2010. This recognition marked a pivotal moment in his career, facilitating his transition from instrumentalist to recognized solo performer in Ghana’s competitive music landscape.

Reflecting on his broader mission during that period, Akwaboah emphasized his commitment to elevating professional songwriting standards within Ghana’s music industry. He sought to normalize the practice of artists collaborating with dedicated songwriters, challenging prevailing attitudes about creative authorship.

“I wanted artists to know that it is never wrong for you to be an artist and not be able to write your song,” he explained. “You can always look to other songwriters to write songs for you.”

The revelation adds new context to “Nsroma,” which has remained a staple in Ghanaian music playlists for over a decade. Akwaboah and Becca had previously collaborated on multiple projects, with the former contributing to several of Becca’s popular releases before establishing his solo career.

Akwaboah’s disclosure demonstrates how creative partnerships in the music industry often evolve through unexpected circumstances. The story of “Nsroma” illustrates how artistic flexibility and professional relationships can transform potential setbacks into career-defining successes.

The songwriter’s continued influence on Ghana’s music scene reflects his philosophy of collaborative creativity, where artists and songwriters work together to produce compelling content that resonates with audiences across cultural and geographical boundaries.