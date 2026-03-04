Akufo-Addo Joins Launch of New Book on Danquah’s Political Philosophy

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo served as special guest of honour on Wednesday evening at the British Council in Accra for the launch of a new scholarly work arguing that the intellectual legacy of Dr Joseph Boakye Danquah remains one of the most underutilised resources in Ghana’s contemporary governance thinking.

The book, Echoes from the Doyen: J B Danquah to Ghana and Africa, written by Barima Piesie Okyere-Darko, was chaired by Okatakyie Boakye Danquah Ababio, Twafohene of Akyem Abuakwa and customary successor to Dr Danquah on the same stool he once occupied. Minority Leader of Parliament Alexander Afenyo-Markin also addressed the gathering. Akufo-Addo, who is Danquah’s grand nephew, authored the book’s foreword, in which he reflects on the enduring importance of constitutional democracy grounded in the rule of law.

Speaking earlier on the Asaase Breakfast Show, Okyere-Darko said the book was both corrective and restorative. He described Danquah not merely as a political figure but as a constitutional philosopher whose arguments about executive power, institutional balance, and civic responsibility have direct relevance to debates Ghana is still having today.

Central to the work is Danquah’s concept of “Ghanaism,” a framework integrating African theism, patriotism, human dignity, individual liberty, and constitutional discipline. Through this lens, Okyere-Darko presents Danquah as a theorist who attempted to define the moral and institutional foundations of a modern African state, not just a participant in political contestation.

Okyere-Darko also argued that Danquah’s advocacy in the 1930s and 1940s went beyond politics to economic justice for cocoa farmers, noting that he fought colonial policies which suppressed producer prices — concerns that he said echoed in present-day debates about farmer welfare and commodity pricing.

While acknowledging Danquah’s well-documented rivalry with Kwame Nkrumah, Okyere-Darko said the two men remained intellectual collaborators in key respects, citing documented instances where Nkrumah encouraged students to engage with Danquah’s scholarly writings.

The launch follows a series of commemorative events held in February marking the 61st anniversary of Danquah’s death in detention at Nsawam Prison on 4 February 1965, including the unveiling of a statue in his honour by Akufo-Addo. Copies of the book are available at Kingdom Bookshop in Accra and on Amazon.