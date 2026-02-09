Akufo-Addo Emphasizes Democracy as Commonwealth Core Value in Bangladesh

Former President Nana Akufo-Addo has described democracy as a fundamental pillar of the Commonwealth while leading election observers monitoring preparations for Bangladesh’s parliamentary election and national referendum scheduled for Wednesday, February 12, 2026.

The Commonwealth Observer Group, chaired by Akufo-Addo, arrived in Dhaka on Sunday, February 8, and commenced consultations with media representatives, civil society organizations, youth groups, political parties and other stakeholders involved in the electoral process.

Akufo-Addo expressed pride in his appointment to chair the 14-member observer mission, emphasizing the Commonwealth’s commitment to supporting credible, transparent and inclusive democratic processes across member states.

The team will monitor Bangladesh’s 13th parliamentary elections, which will be conducted simultaneously with a referendum on the July Charter, a reform framework proposing significant political and constitutional changes following recent civil unrest in the South Asian nation.

Commonwealth Secretary-General Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey announced the observer group’s deployment in London on January 21, following a formal request from the Bangladesh Election Commission. She described the mission as timely and critical for Bangladesh’s democratic progress.

Botchwey stressed that the Commonwealth’s involvement extends beyond routine observation to actively upholding the aspirations of Bangladeshi citizens during what she termed a crucial moment in their democratic journey.

The observer group comprises election specialists and professionals from across the Commonwealth with expertise in politics, law, media, gender advocacy and electoral administration. The mission receives support from a secretariat team led by Linford Andrews, Head and Adviser at the Commonwealth Electoral Support Section.

The mandate requires the group to assess whether the elections and referendum meet national legal standards and international democratic principles to which Bangladesh has committed itself. Upon completion, the observers will submit a comprehensive report to the Commonwealth Secretary-General containing findings and recommendations.

The report will be shared with the Government of Bangladesh, the Election Commission, political parties, Commonwealth member states and the public.

Akufo-Addo completed his second presidential term in Ghana on January 7, 2025, making this appointment among his first major international engagements since leaving office. He previously served as a prominent advocate for democracy and constitutional governance through regional and global platforms including the African Union, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the Commonwealth.

The Commonwealth reaffirmed its solidarity with the people of Bangladesh through the observer mission deployment, underlining democracy as central to the organization’s values and principles.