Akuffo warns DDEP broke Ghana’s bond credibility, says she would picket again

Former Chief Justice Sophia Akuffo has not only defended her decision to join pensioners on the picket line during Ghana’s Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) in 2023, but used a fresh interview to raise a deeper concern: that the debt restructuring exercise permanently damaged the credibility of Ghanaian government securities.

Speaking on Joy News’ PM Express Business Edition on Thursday, February 26, 2026, Akuffo said the DDEP did not just hurt pensioners financially; it struck at the very foundation of investor trust in the state.

“What does bond mean? Your word is your bond,” she said. “It used to be this was a bond, a government bond that was issued on written terms, and if you cannot rely on the government’s word, the bond, even when you’ve signed, what else can you rely on?”

She argued that forcing haircuts on domestic bondholders, many of whom had invested their retirement savings in government instruments on the basis of sovereign guarantees, sent a damaging signal that Ghana’s debt commitments were conditional.

On her own participation in the February 2023 protest outside the Ministry of Finance, Akuffo was direct. “If I had to do it again, I would do it,” she said.

Her appearance on that picket line, placard in hand alongside elderly retirees, was one of the more striking images of Ghana’s debt crisis period. As a former head of the judiciary with familial ties to then-President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, her public alignment with the protesters drew both admiration and criticism.

She explained that the decision was spontaneous, triggered by a phone call after she spotted a friend among the demonstrators on television. When she asked if she could join, the answer was yes, and she went.

Akuffo was careful to separate her position from partisan politics. She stressed that her standard applied equally to both major parties. “Whether it’s National Democratic Congress (NDC) or New Patriotic Party (NPP),” she said, “you don’t sit there and just let unlawful things be done, and if you feel strongly about it and there’s no one to listen to you, you shout it out.”

The DDEP, launched in December 2022 by then-Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, required eligible domestic bondholders to swap existing bonds for new instruments with extended maturities and reduced coupon rates. Pensioners, among the hardest hit, protested that the move stripped them of income they depended on for daily survival, including rent, medical care, and utilities.

Akuffo noted that she was not present when government made the decision to restructure the debt and impose the haircuts, but said her absence from that process was irrelevant to her response. “If I had been, and I had disagreed, and despite my strenuous position, it went ahead to the extent that I think it’s wrong and that it’s in the interest of the public to know that it’s wrong, yes, I would have come out and done it.”

She is currently a member of the Council of State.