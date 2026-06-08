Akuapem Tech Summit 2026 Gains Traditional Backing as Nifahene Joins Governing Council

The Akuapem Technology Secretariat (ATS) has secured a major boost for its digital transformation agenda after the Nifahene of the Akuapem Traditional Council, Osuodumgya Otutu Ababio V, accepted an invitation to serve on the governing council of the Akuapem Tech Summit 2026 initiative.

The acceptance came during a courtesy visit by officials of the Akuapem Technology Secretariat to the Nifahene’s Palace, where they formally introduced the organisation, outlined its long-term vision for Akuapem, and sought the blessings and support of the Nifa Division of Akuapem.

The engagement forms part of efforts to build broad stakeholder support for the Akuapem Tech Summit 2026, a flagship regional digital transformation initiative aimed at positioning Akuapem as a leading innovation and technology hub in Ghana and West Africa while preserving its cultural heritage.

During the meeting, the Secretariat formally presented a Governing Council invitation letter and the Summit Policy Framework to the Nifahene, who accepted the invitation to join the governing council and pledged his support for the initiative.

Officials of the Secretariat used the occasion to outline a five-year development agenda designed to transform Akuapem into what they describe as an “Akuapem Silicon Ridge,” modelled on California’s Silicon Valley. The strategy seeks to harness technology to drive youth empowerment, entrepreneurship, education, investment, digital literacy, and agricultural development across the Akuapem Ridge.

Acting Director of Operations of the Akuapem Technology Secretariat, Mr. Ayeh Akuffo, explained that the organisation’s vision is to use technology as a catalyst for regional development while creating opportunities for young people through skills training, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

He noted that the Secretariat also intends to attract investments into key sectors, particularly education and agriculture, to accelerate socio-economic transformation within the area.

Responding to the presentation, Osuodumgya Otutu Ababio V encouraged the Secretariat to remain committed to its objectives and ensure the initiative achieves its intended impact.

The traditional leader urged members of the Secretariat to work diligently towards the successful implementation of the five-year development plan and sustain the organisation beyond its initial targets.

He further assured the delegation of his readiness to support the Secretariat and the upcoming summit with his time, influence, and available resources.

The Nifahene and members of his council also offered their blessings to the Secretariat and encouraged the team to pursue its mission with confidence and determination.

The meeting was attended by several dignitaries, including the Member of Parliament for Okere and delegates from Pennsylvania in the United States.

Inspired by the visionary leadership of the Okuapehene, His Majesty Oseadeɛyo Nana Kwasi Akuffo Ababio III, the Akuapem Tech Summit seeks to create a platform for innovation, digital inclusion, youth empowerment, and sustainable regional development.

The summit is designed to bridge the digital divide affecting many communities across Akuapem by promoting access to technology, entrepreneurship opportunities, digital literacy programmes, and strategic stakeholder partnerships.

The inaugural Akuapem Tech Summit is scheduled to be officially launched on October 1, 2026, at Peduase Valley Resort in the Eastern Region and is expected to attract approximately 1,000 participants, alongside a wider virtual audience comprising government officials, industry leaders, academics, investors, development partners, and members of the global diaspora.

The summit is owned and governed by the Akuapem Technology Secretariat under the cultural authority of the Akuapem Traditional Council, with the Secretariat serving as the implementing body responsible for programme coordination, partnerships, and execution.