Akuapem South Yet to Get AstroTurf Park; MP Promises Action to Boost Sports and Youth Development

The Member of Parliament for Akuapem South, Hon. Lawrencia Adowa Dziwornu, has disclosed that the constituency is yet to benefit from a modern AstroTurf sports park, despite years of appeals and proposals aimed at promoting youth development through sports.

She made this statement when she organized her second quarter of football match in the consitiuncy.

The MP emphasized the need for such a facility to enhance the growth of young sporting talents in the area and to provide a safe and standard environment for recreational and competitive activities.

According to her, Akuapem South — known for its vibrant youth population and interest in football and athletics — has long relied on makeshift community fields, many of which are in poor condition and unsuitable for organized sports.

> “Sports is a powerful tool for social transformation, discipline, and unity,” Hon. Dziwornu said. “It also offers an avenue for young people to showcase their talents and possibly pursue professional careers. Unfortunately, our constituency still lacks a standard AstroTurf, and that limits the potential of many gifted youth.”

She revealed that discussions are ongoing with the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation — one of the main agencies funding AstroTurf projects nationwide — to ensure Akuapem South is captured in the next phase of the national sports infrastructure rollout.

> “I have engaged the relevant agencies, and I am optimistic that Akuapem South will soon have its own AstroTurf facility,” she assured. “It will not only boost sports but also create jobs and promote community development.”

The MP outlined her broader vision for youth empowerment in the constituency, which includes setting up talent development programs, supporting school sports competitions, and forming community-based sports clubs.

She added that the proposed AstroTurf park would serve as a hub for training, inter-school tournaments, and community events — thereby promoting healthy living, social inclusion, and tourism within the Akuapem enclave.

Local residents and youth groups have welcomed the announcement, describing it as “long overdue.” They believe the initiative, once completed, will transform the constituency’s sporting landscape and offer young people new opportunities.

As Hon. Dziwornu works to secure the project, stakeholders in Akuapem South say they are ready to collaborate with her office to make the vision a reality — one that will redefine the future of sports and youth development in the area.