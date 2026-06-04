Akpeyi Praises Ghana, Laments Nigeria’s World Cup Miss

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi has praised Ghana’s organisation as a record ten African nations head to the 2026 World Cup, while lamenting his own country’s failure to qualify.

In an interview with SportsBoom, Akpeyi contrasted Ghana’s qualification with Nigeria’s exit, saying preparation and discipline had carried the Black Stars through. “They don’t have the same quality, but they were organised,” he said of Ghana.

A record ten African teams will feature at the tournament, which runs from 11 June to 19 July and is co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. Nine qualified directly, while the Democratic Republic of Congo came through the intercontinental play-off, beating Jamaica.

Akpeyi, who played at the 2018 World Cup, tipped Morocco and Senegal to go far, citing their quality and recent Africa Cup of Nations form, and named South Africa a possible surprise. He said matching Morocco’s run to the semi-finals in 2022 would be hard but not impossible.

Nigeria missed out after losing the African play-off final to DR Congo on penalties, a blow Akpeyi blamed on poor preparation. He said the Super Eagles must learn from the setback and would bounce back in future.

Akpeyi, who has represented Nigeria at the Olympics, the World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations, called the World Cup the pinnacle of a player’s career and said he would now be cheering on South Africa under coach Hugo Broos.