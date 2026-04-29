Akosombo Nears Full Recovery as Fourth Power Unit Comes Back Online

Ghana restored a fourth generating unit at the Akosombo Dam on Tuesday night, accelerating the recovery of electricity capacity lost in last week’s devastating substation fire that knocked more than 1,000 megawatts off the national grid.

Energy Minister John Abdulai Jinapor confirmed the development, saying the fourth unit was successfully synchronised at 2109 GMT on Tuesday, April 29, 2026, hours after engineers had already brought a third unit back into service earlier in the day. The back-to-back restorations mark a significant step forward in what the minister previously described as one of the most serious disruptions ever experienced in Ghana’s power sector.

The fire broke out at approximately 2:01 p.m. on Thursday, April 23, at the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) substation switchyard in Akosombo. The blaze destroyed the primary control room responsible for channelling electricity from the nation’s largest hydroelectric plant, forced the complete shutdown of all six generating units, and triggered outages across multiple parts of the country. All electricity exports were suspended immediately to redirect available supply to domestic consumers.

Two units had already been restored by Monday, April 27, when Minister Jinapor addressed the public at the Government Accountability Series, commending Volta River Authority (VRA) and GRIDCo engineers who remained on site for three consecutive days under extreme conditions to bypass the destroyed infrastructure. The recovery pace has outrun initial projections, with engineers having been given a five-day window for full restoration when the incident occurred.

The government said work is continuing on the two remaining units, with full restoration of Akosombo’s capacity expected shortly. A seven-member technical committee chaired by Ing. William Amuna has been constituted to investigate the cause of the fire and is expected to deliver its findings within two to three weeks. Security agencies are conducting parallel criminal investigations.

GRIDCo Chief Executive Officer Mark Awuah Baah was asked to step aside on April 26 pending the outcome of those investigations, with Frank Otchere assuming operational responsibility in the interim.