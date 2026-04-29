Akosombo Hits 550 MW as GRIDCo Targets Full Grid Recovery

Ghana’s main hydropower plant at Akosombo is back generating at least 550 megawatts (MW) after engineers successfully restored a fourth generating unit on Tuesday night, recovering more than half of the roughly 1,000 MW knocked off the national grid by a control room fire six days ago.

Energy and Green Transition Minister John Abdulai Jinapor confirmed the development in a Facebook post, noting that the fourth unit at the Akosombo Dam was successfully brought into operation at 9:09pm on April 28, describing it as an encouraging step that reflects the dedication and expertise of the engineering team.

The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), in a statement signed by acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ing. Frank Otchere, said a joint team from GRIDCo and the Volta River Authority (VRA) carried out the phased restoration, with work continuing around the clock to bring additional units and transmission lines back online.

The partial recovery is the most significant milestone yet in stabilising power supply since the April 23 incident, which forced a shutdown of Ghana’s largest generation source and triggered widespread outages across multiple regions.

GRIDCo said its board convened an emergency meeting on April 28, at which Ing. Otchere briefed members on the fire incident and the progress made so far. The acting CEO described restoration activities as proceeding smoothly.

Ministry spokesperson Richmond Rockson had earlier drawn a critical distinction between the phased return of generating units and the longer challenge of rebuilding the substation’s gutted control room, noting that reconstruction of that facility would take months rather than days, with interim routing arrangements supporting supply in the meantime.

An internal committee has been set up to investigate the cause of the fire and is expected to deliver its findings within a week. A separate seven-member Technical Committee, chaired by Ing. William Amuna, has also been constituted to conduct a broader probe into the incident. Security agencies are conducting a parallel criminal investigation.

The fire, which broke out at approximately 2:01pm on April 23, completely destroyed the primary control room of the Akosombo switchyard, rendering power evacuation from the dam impossible and forcing a full shutdown of the facility as an emergency safety measure.

GRIDCo’s board and management are scheduled to visit Akosombo on April 30 to assess progress on the ground.