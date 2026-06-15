Akosombo Fire Probe Finds Cables Dating Back to 1964

Cables that sparked the Akosombo Substation fire had been in service since around 1964, investigators found, prompting an energy think tank to call for an overhaul of Ghana’s transmission network.

The seven-member committee appointed to examine the April 23 blaze concluded that insulation failure in the facility’s original low voltage cabling started the fire, clearing sabotage as a cause. The Africa Sustainable Energy Centre (ASEC) described the finding as evidence that ageing assets across the national grid pose a systemic threat, not a site-specific one.

The investigation also flagged something beyond equipment age. One transformer continued feeding power into the fault after a second had already tripped. ASEC said this points to a failure in protection coordination, meaning the grid’s own safety mechanisms did not isolate and contain an incident that could have been localised.

The fire knocked between 720 megawatts and nearly 1,000 megawatts off the national grid and forced a full suspension of electricity exports. An interim arrangement to transfer control functions from the damaged substation to the Akosombo Power Plant is not expected to be operational until the end of August 2026.

ASEC is pressing the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), and the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition to review relay settings, fault protection mechanisms, and short circuit coordination studies across the national grid. The Centre also wants infrared thermographic inspections deployed at substations, transformers, and cable networks to catch insulation decay before it develops into supply failures.

Automatic fire suppression and early smoke detection should be installed at major power facilities, ASEC said. It argued that technology to stop fires from spreading exists, and the Akosombo incident showed what happens when it is absent.

On maintenance, ASEC called for a shift away from fixing equipment after it breaks toward continuous health monitoring. The Centre recommended condition monitoring platforms and artificial intelligence tools to give utility operators real time visibility of equipment status, cutting the window between a developing fault and a grid failure.

ASEC had previously warned that persistent outages risk costing Ghana up to two billion dollars annually in economic losses. It said the Akosombo fire makes grid investment an economic priority, not only a technical one.

ASEC said utilities “must move beyond reactive maintenance and embrace predictive technologies.”

The Centre pledged to work alongside the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, GRIDCo, ECG, the Volta River Authority (VRA), and Ghana Gas to advance the reforms.