Akonnor Wins Coach Award After Gor Mahia Title

Former Ghana captain and coach Charles “CK” Akonnor on Thursday capped a remarkable debut season in Kenya by winning the Coach of the Season award at the inaugural SportPesa League Gala Awards in Nairobi, completing a personal double after leading Gor Mahia to the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League title.

Akonnor was nominated for the honour alongside Athletico Football Club (AFC) Leopards coach Fred Ambani and APS Bomet’s Sammy Omollo, but his record spoke for itself. Gor Mahia completed the league campaign with 69 points from 34 matches, finishing five clear of second-placed AFC Leopards.

The title was Gor Mahia’s record 22nd in Kenyan football history, secured after rivals AFC Leopards lost on the final matchday, confirming K’Ogalo as champions with two rounds still remaining.

“It’s always a great feeling, irrespective of the club, to win a title,” Akonnor said after the league triumph.

Akonnor arrived in August 2025 with an entirely Ghanaian technical staff that included assistant coach Bismark Kobi Mensah, goalkeepers trainer Ben Owu, and video analyst Joshua Kofi Boafo. The squad also featured Ghanaian players Enock Morrison, George Amonno, Ebenezer Adukwaw, and Ebenezer Assifuah.

His reign began with a 1-0 loss to Bidco United in September, but he recovered quickly, guiding the side through an eight-match unbeaten run before navigating several turbulent spells that tested both his resolve and his relationship with a demanding fanbase. He won the Coach of the Month prize twice during the season, claiming it in October 2025 and again in January 2026.

The gala brought together players, coaches, club officials, sponsors, and football stakeholders to celebrate standout performers from the 2025/26 SportPesa League campaign, held under the league’s landmark 10-year sponsorship arrangement with betting firm SportPesa.

The award consolidates Akonnor’s growing reputation as one of the most adaptable coaches operating on the African continent, adding a Kenyan league medal to a career that previously included work with Asante Kotoko, Hearts of Oak, and the Ghana national team, the Black Stars.