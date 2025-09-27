Akintola Says Being Unmarried ‘Not a Negative’ Despite Multiple Proposals

Veteran Nollywood actress Bimbo Akintola has opened up about her single status, revealing that despite receiving numerous marriage proposals over the years, she has turned them all down because she hasn’t found the right partner.

Speaking in a recent interview, the 52-year-old star expressed a refreshingly positive perspective on her unmarried status. “For me not to have found my partner, the person I want to spend the rest of my life with, I don’t see it as a negative. I’ve been proposed to many times, and I’ve said no,” she stated.

The accomplished actress, who has been a prominent figure in Nigerian cinema for over two decades, addressed societal pressure surrounding marriage with characteristic candor. She warned against rushing into marriage simply to meet social expectations, pointing to Nigeria’s rising divorce rates as evidence of the consequences.

“Did you just marry because people say marry? Look at divorce ratings now in Nigeria, it’s skyrocketing. Some people are married before they leave the reception if the marriage has broken up,” Akintola observed, highlighting the disconnect between social pressure and actual relationship success.

Her comments reflect a broader conversation about women’s autonomy and the pressure they face regarding marriage timelines. Rather than viewing her single status as a failure, Akintola frames it as a conscious choice to wait for genuine compatibility rather than settling for convenience.

The actress also shared her views on parenting and gender equality, advocating for equal responsibility in raising children regardless of gender. “Teach your sons that their body is the temple of God the same way you teach your daughters. As soon as you impregnate a girl, no more school for you, my dear. Go and work and raise your child,” she declared.

This progressive stance reflects her belief that accountability should be equal between genders, challenging traditional expectations that often place the burden of consequences disproportionately on women. Her comments suggest a need for fundamental changes in how society approaches responsibility and child-rearing.

Akintola didn’t stop at parenting advice, extending her counsel to relationship choices. She encouraged women to look beyond wealth when selecting partners, advocating instead for qualities like work ethic and mutual growth potential.

“Don’t focus on rich men but on men who are hardworking and ready to grow with them,” she advised, suggesting that partnership should be based on shared values and commitment rather than financial status alone.

The actress has been increasingly vocal about relationship dynamics in Nigeria, recently making headlines for controversial statements about infidelity rates among Nigerian men. In previous interviews, she has discussed the challenges of finding genuine partnership in what she perceives as a culture where commitment is often compromised.

Born on May 5, 1973, Akintola began her career in theater before transitioning to Nollywood, where she has become known for her versatile performances and outspoken personality. She studied Theater Arts at the University of Ibadan and has maintained relevance in the industry through her talent and willingness to address difficult topics.

Her recent revelations about her personal life come amid ongoing discussions about women’s choices and societal expectations in Nigeria. While some have criticized her stance, others have praised her authenticity and refusal to conform to traditional timelines.

The actress has previously mentioned that she once found someone she considered her ideal partner, but he passed away, leaving her to navigate the dating world as a successful, independent woman. This experience appears to have shaped her current approach to relationships and her insistence on not settling.

Industry colleagues have noted Akintola’s consistency in speaking her mind on controversial topics, from relationship dynamics to professional standards in Nollywood. Her willingness to challenge conventional wisdom has made her a polarizing but respected figure in Nigerian entertainment.

Her latest comments add to a growing chorus of voices challenging traditional narratives about women’s success and fulfillment. By framing singlehood as a choice rather than a circumstance to be pitied, she offers an alternative perspective on personal achievement and happiness.

As divorce rates continue to rise globally and in Nigeria specifically, Akintola’s emphasis on compatibility over convenience resonates with changing attitudes toward marriage. Her position suggests that quality of partnership matters more than the mere status of being married.

The actress continues to work in Nollywood while using her platform to address social issues. Her candid approach to personal topics has sparked both criticism and support, but consistently generates important conversations about women’s choices and societal expectations.