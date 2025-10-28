Akatsi South MP Secures Major Infrastructure Boost For AKAST

The Member of Parliament (MP) for the Akatsi South Constituency and First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Bernard Ahiafor, has secured three (3) new projects for the Akatsi Senior High Technical School (AKAST) in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region. The Headmaster of the school, Mr. Kenneth Newlove Adevu, disclosed this in an interview with our newsteam at Akatsi.

AKAST is the only major second-cycle public institution in the Akatsi South Municipality, running seven (7) programmes of study. These are Agriculture and General Science, General and Visual Arts. Business and Technical courses, as well as Home Economics.

The gesture and instrumentality of the MP in securing the projects were aimed, among other things, at helping to address part of the acute infrastructural challenges facing the school.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr. Kenneth Newlove Adevu, named the projects as a two-storey girls ‘dormitory block, a three-storey staff flats or residential accommodation for teachers, as well as two 12-unit places of convenience for the school. He lauded the First Deputy Speaker for the gesture, describing the development as better times for the school.

Mr. Adevu told our new team in an interview that the school is cautiously optimistic that these projects will be completed early enough for the benefit of both the staff and the students. ‘When all these projects are completed, we are sure that this will lead to a marked improvement in the academic performance of the school, ’ the Headmaster intimated.

Mr. Adevu was also joyous that work has resumed on four (4) stalled projects of the school, which were started between 2015 and 2016. He named these projects as a two-storey administration block, two separate 12-unit classroom blocks (a two-storey and three-storey block), as well as a single-storey boys’ dormitory block. According to him, all the contractors working on these projects have returned to the site.

He was therefore hopeful that the projects would be completed on time to give great relief to the school, which in turn would positive impact on the academic work of the school.

Touching on the first year admissions, Mr. Adevu said some 640 vacancies have been declared for the first year students, adding that almost 500 freshers have so far reported to begin their academic journey at AKAST. The Headmaster used the occasion to appeal to the Old Students of the school (ATOSA) not only to be proud of their school but also to come back to support their Alma Mater in its development journey. ‘Parents are doing their best and they can do better, ’ the Headmaster emphasized.