Akatsi North Assembly Supports 53 PWDs

The Akatsi North District Assembly (ANDA) in Ave Dakpa, Volta Region, has distributed essential items to fifty-three Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) at a ceremony in the district capital. The items, worth several thousand Ghana cedis, were tailored to meet the specific needs and requests of the beneficiaries.

This marks the second phase of such support this year, reflecting the government and Assembly’s commitment to inclusivity and addressing the challenges faced by PWDs, whose contributions to the district’s development remain significant.

Beneficiaries received tricycles for mobility, deep freezers for business ventures, corn mills for entrepreneurship, plastic chairs for gatherings, automated bicycles for transportation, and polytanks for water storage. Other items included bags of fertilizer and cement for farming and construction, roofing sheets for shelter improvement, industrial machines for income generation, and cash assistance for medical expenses.

District Chief Executive Hon. Bless Kodjo Katamani expressed gratitude to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, led by President John Dramani Mahama, and to the Member of Parliament for Akatsi North, Hon. Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, for championing human-centered policies. He assured PWDs yet to benefit from the fund of continued support and urged beneficiaries to use the items responsibly to improve their lives.

Katamani also highlighted ongoing projects in the district under the NDC administration, aimed at uplifting the community. He thanked traditional authorities for their unity and support since his assumption of office in April.

The event was attended by traditional leaders, NDC executives, and community figures. Beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the government and the Assembly, pledging to put the items to good use for their transformation and well-being.