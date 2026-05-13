Akamba Flags Ministerial Arrogance, Demands Urgent Reshuffle

Former National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Joshua Akamba, has publicly called on President John Mahama to reshuffle at least two ministers, citing arrogance and attempts to interfere in the work of state institutions as grounds for their removal.

Speaking to Atinka TV on Wednesday, Akamba declined to name the ministers on air but was unequivocal that their conduct poses a direct threat to the credibility of the government. He framed the issue not as one of character alone but as a structural governance problem requiring immediate correction.

His sharpest concern centred on ministers he accused of attempting to exert influence over institutions that should operate independently. He indicated that the president has people watching for such conduct and called on appointees to allow those structures to function without interference.

“Let no Minister try to over-influence those institutions,” Akamba told Atinka TV.

He described the behaviour as a classic case of the arrogance of power, warning that such attitudes, if left unchecked, will damage the government’s standing. Drawing on his own record of speaking out regardless of political cost, including during the tenure of former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he made clear he would not stay silent now simply because his own party is in office.

Akamba’s public intervention adds to a growing chorus of NDC insiders raising alarms about the relationship between the party, its appointees, and the institutions of state. It follows comments from NDC Deputy General Secretary Mustapha Gbande, who earlier this week warned of a widening disconnect between the party and government that risks long-term political damage.