AJ Akua Johnson Appointed Brand Ambassador as Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo 2025 Kicks Off Global Series

Returning for its 9th year, the Ghana Property & Lifestyle Expo (GPLE) proudly announces its 2025 Global Series, set to take place across Washington DC, London, and Accra. This year’s theme: Resolving Obstacles in the Ghanaian Property Market.

The Expo, co-organised by sisters Anna and Victoria Agyekum of On Point Property Management Ltd, has become the premier platform for connecting the diaspora and international investors to Ghana’s real estate, tourism, and lifestyle sectors.

Event Dates and Locations:

• Washington DC – Thursday 1st & Friday 2nd October 2025 – Marriott Georgetown

• London – Saturday 15th & Sunday 16th November 2025 – Pestana Chelsea Bridge Hotel

• Accra, Ghana – Tuesday 17th & Wednesday 18th December 2025 – Alisa Hotel, North Ridge

🎟 Registration and details: www.ghanapropertyexpo.com

This year’s Expo will feature dynamic panel discussions, interactive sessions, and networking opportunities, highlighting safe and transparent property investment opportunities in Ghana. Exhibitors will include leading developers, financial institutions, architects, and lifestyle brands.

Spotlight on AJ Akua Johnson

The Expo is proud to announce AJ Akua Johnson as its official Brand Ambassador.

AJ Akua is a celebrated actress, wellness coach, and humanitarian whose personal journey of reconnecting with her Ghanaian heritage has inspired millions worldwide. A Ghanaian citizen for 3 years, AJ Akua, President of her organization, THE BRIDGE TO BETTER, supports and has created programs in collaboration with the US Embassy GHANA, Diaspora Affairs, and Ghana Tourism, building connections within their pillars of interest in better health, entertainment, e-commerce, and education.

Since her first visit to Ghana in 2018, where her trip generated over 40 million online impressions, AJ Akua has consistently championed the nation on international stages. She produced three episodes of Lens of Culture on TV One, introducing Ghana to over 80 million American households during the Jamestown to Jamestown celebrations. She launched The AJ Akua Experience, a VIP luxury retreat personally lead by her, further deepening engagement between the diaspora and Ghana.

Now calling Ghana home, AJ Akua brings her powerful story and advocacy to the GPLE Global Series, inspiring the diaspora to see Ghana not only as a cultural destination but as a place to live, invest, and build generational wealth.

Why Ghana? Why Now?

Ghana’s property market is booming, with Accra ranked the most peaceful country in West Africa by the Global Peace Index 2024. Rising demand for both luxury and mid-market properties continues to be driven by diaspora investors and international buyers attracted to the nation’s political stability, vibrant culture, and economic opportunities.

Anna Agyekum, Co-Founder of GPLE, commented: “We are delighted to bring the Expo back to three incredible cities across three continents. Having AJ as our Brand Ambassador allows us to connect with a wider audience and showcase her powerful story of making Ghana home. She embodies the very essence of what we stand for—safe, rewarding, and inspiring investment in Ghana.”

Victoria Agyekum, Co-Founder of GPLE, added: “Since our inaugural Expo in 2017, we’ve witnessed remarkable growth in diaspora property investment. The demand keeps rising, and our 2025 Global Series reflects our mission to make investing in Ghana accessible, transparent, and rewarding.”

Sponsor Spotlight

Lead Sponsor: Royal Kingdom Estate – A leader in Ghana’s real estate and construction industry, offering modern, luxurious developments with expertise spanning land acquisition, bespoke housing, construction, and investment opportunities.

Silver Sponsor: Goldkey Properties – A premium developer in Accra, delivering luxury apartments, townhouses, and commercial spaces in prime locations, trusted by the diaspora and international investors.

Together, these sponsors reinforce GPLE’s mission to provide trusted, world-class property investment opportunities in Ghana.