Airtel Africa Repurchases Nearly 41 Million Shares Under Buyback Programme

Airtel Africa has stepped up its share repurchase initiative, acquiring nearly 41 million shares under its $100 million buyback programme, signaling confidence in the company’s balance sheet even as it continues to invest heavily in connectivity and mobile money across its 14 African markets.

The telecoms group, one of the continent’s largest operators, said the buybacks reinforce its strategy of returning capital to shareholders while maintaining the financial flexibility to fund network upgrades and digital services. Since launching the first tranche in December 2024, Airtel Africa has now repurchased 40.93 million ordinary shares at a cumulative average price of 152.24 pence per share. Using an exchange rate of about N1,970 per British pound, the total value translates to roughly N122.7 billion.

The programme involves open market purchases executed through Barclays Capital Securities Limited, all of which are subsequently cancelled to permanently reduce the company’s share count and enhance key per share metrics such as earnings per share. In its latest filing with the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) on January 2, 2026, the company reported acquiring an additional 40,000 shares on December 31, 2025, at prices ranging between 354 pence and 357 pence per share, with a volume weighted average price of 355.95 pence.

Following the cancellations, Airtel Africa’s issued ordinary share capital now stands at about 3.66 billion shares, with 7.49 million shares held in treasury. Total voting rights have been reduced to roughly 3.65 billion. While the numerical change from each individual transaction is modest, the cumulative effect steadily increases the proportional ownership of remaining shareholders, underscoring management’s confidence in the company’s cash generating capacity amid ongoing capital expenditures.

The company explained that the ongoing buyback forms part of its broader capital allocation strategy, aimed at balancing investment in network expansion and digital services across its African markets with returns to shareholders. The transaction was carried out under the authority granted by shareholders and in line with the revised buyback framework announced in September 2025, which extended the programme’s completion deadline to March 2026 from an earlier target of November 2025.

Airtel Africa initially launched a two tranche structure for the $100 million programme. The first tranche, which ran from December 2024 to April 2025, saw the company repurchase shares valued at $45 million. The second tranche commenced in May 2025 with a maximum target of $55 million. By September, the company had returned $34.7 million under the second tranche, prompting the revised arrangement with Barclays to complete the remaining $20.3 million by March 2026.

The strategy reflects broader industry dynamics in Africa, where telecom operators face rising infrastructure and regulatory demands while seeking to capture growth in mobile connectivity and financial inclusion. Serving more than 600 million people across East, Central and West Africa, Airtel Africa remains one of the continent’s key players in both telecoms and mobile financial services. The company posted a net profit of $328 million for the financial year ending March 2025, a significant turnaround from an $89 million loss the previous year, driven by increased data usage, tariff adjustments and cost control measures.

On the NGX, Airtel Africa’s stock closed at N2,270 per share on January 2, 2026, making it the fourth most valuable listed company on the exchange with a market capitalization of approximately N8.53 trillion, representing about 8.55 per cent of total equity market value. The shares reached their year high in late May 2025 before moderating and then largely stagnating through the second half of the year. The flat price action has sharpened investor focus on capital returns, with some market observers viewing the buyback as a mechanism to support valuation while the market awaits clearer catalysts from earnings growth, currency stability or improved macroeconomic conditions across key operating markets.

By reducing the share base while maintaining investment momentum, Airtel Africa aims to strike a balance between shareholder returns and long term growth, sending a signal of financial resilience to investors watching how the programme influences stock performance in 2026.