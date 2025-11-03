Airport Luxury Development Targets Growing Diaspora Investment Market

A luxury residential and commercial development near Kotoka International Airport has launched its second phase, positioning itself to capture growing diaspora interest in Ghanaian property investment following recent government initiatives to strengthen ties with Africans abroad.

The Prestige project by i2 Development Ghana Limited opened sales for Phase Two, called La Casa Grande, after completing its first phase near Terminal 3 of the airport. The development sits on 2.88 acres adjacent to the Airport Shell Fuel Station, placing residents within a minute’s walk of the international terminal.

Youssef Aitour, Co-Founder and Managing Director of i2 Development, confirmed Phase One achieved full sales, with construction progressing as scheduled. Phase Two offers studio apartments through penthouses with imported fixtures and energy-efficient systems designed to international standards.

The timing aligns with Ghana’s expanding diaspora engagement strategy. Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs Kofi Okyere Darko, appointed by President John Dramani Mahama in February 2025, has emphasized property ownership as integral to diaspora participation in national development. Ghana granted citizenship to 524 diaspora members in November 2024 alone, building on the 2019 Year of Return initiative that attracted over one million visitors.

Ghana’s 2019 Year of Return, commemorating 400 years since enslaved Africans arrived in the Americas, generated tourism revenue exceeding three billion dollars. The government’s Beyond the Return program extends this through 2029, focusing on sustained investment and citizenship pathways for people of African descent.

Real estate analysts note airport proximity properties in Airport City, Cantonments, and East Legon typically achieve occupancy rates between 70 and 80 percent annually. Ghana recorded 914,892 international tourists in 2022, generating over 2.5 billion dollars in tourism revenue, according to the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA).

The Diaspora Affairs Office under Okyere Darko has established partnerships with Consolidated Bank Ghana and the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) to create diaspora-specific investment channels. Annual remittances from Ghanaians abroad exceed 4.5 billion dollars, representing significant economic participation beyond tourism.

i2 Development received International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 9001:2015 certification in March 2025 for quality management systems, positioning the company among certified developers in Ghana’s growing real estate sector. The certification from SGS United Kingdom Limited verifies adherence to international quality standards.

Construction firm Michelleti and Company serves as general contractor, with Casa Trasacco partnering on interior finishes. The project features ground-level commercial space, residential floors, and amenities including fitness facilities, gardens, and business centers.

However, critics note Ghana’s Year of Return initiatives have created economic tensions. Local residents in 2024 reported rising property costs as developments increasingly target diaspora buyers with higher purchasing power than average Ghanaians, whose per capita income exceeds 2,000 dollars annually.

Citizenship processing remains challenging despite government acceleration efforts. Visa costs vary significantly, with Black Americans paying roughly 480 dollars for permanent residency compared to 360 dollars for West African nationals. Processing timelines can be inconsistent, with applicants reporting delays and informal payment requests.

The Diaspora Affairs Office launched a registry platform connecting investors to vetted opportunities in agriculture, technology, renewable energy, healthcare, and real estate sectors. The government plans a National Diaspora Summit to facilitate partnerships between diaspora investors and local enterprises.

Airport City has transformed significantly over two decades, with Terminal 3 handling capacity for five million passengers annually. Passenger throughput reached 1.8 million in 2022, below capacity but reflecting recovery from pandemic disruptions.

The development includes retail spaces, restaurants, and what developers call Wonderland, an onsite theme park. Location advantages include proximity to Marina Mall, entertainment districts, and healthcare providers serving Accra’s expanding cosmopolitan population.

Ghana’s approach to diaspora citizenship has drawn comparisons to European programs. Portugal’s Golden Visa generated over 7.3 billion euros by 2024, while Malta’s citizenship by investment program faced European Court of Justice challenges before being discontinued in April 2025.

Legal experts have proposed investment requirements for diaspora citizenship in Ghana, suggesting applicants commit funds to agriculture, housing, renewable energy, or government bonds. Such proposals remain under discussion as Ghana balances Pan-African solidarity principles with economic development objectives.

The Beyond the Return framework emphasizes six pillars including tourism experiences, investment programs, citizenship pathways, cultural celebrations, brand promotion, and community service initiatives. Implementation has proven challenging, particularly regarding visa processing efficiency and property acquisition procedures for diaspora members.

i2 Development’s project represents one response to stated diaspora demand for secure property investment options in Ghana. Whether such developments effectively serve both diaspora investors and local economic interests remains subject to ongoing evaluation as the market develops.