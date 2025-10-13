Airlines Must Stop Claiming Refunds Take Four Weeks, Says NCAA

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has issued a stern warning to domestic airlines that continue telling passengers their refund process requires four weeks, emphasizing that regulations clearly stipulate a 14-day timeframe. Michael Achimugu, the NCAA’s spokesperson and Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, made the announcement via social media on October 13, urging passengers to report airlines that provide misleading information about refund timelines.

Achimugu stated that for tickets not purchased with cash, airlines have 14 days to process refunds, and failure to comply within the stipulated timeframe will result in sanctions. The directive comes as part of ongoing efforts by the aviation regulator to enforce passenger rights and hold airlines accountable for consumer protection violations that have become increasingly common across Nigeria’s domestic aviation sector.

In his statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Achimugu used aviation terminology to drive home his point, noting there can’t be two captains in command on an aircraft. He emphasized that NCAA regulations remain clear about the timeframe for ticket refunds, specifically citing Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023 as the governing framework. The spokesperson stressed that operators cannot create different rules that undermine the Authority’s regulations or treat passengers unfairly.

The NCAA official provided specific contact information for passengers who receive communications stating refunds will take four weeks, requesting they forward such messages immediately to designated email addresses including his personal NCAA email, along with addresses for Ifueko Abdulmalik and the Consumer Protection Department. This direct reporting mechanism suggests the Authority is serious about enforcement and wants to build a record of non-compliant airlines for potential sanctions.

Part 19 of the NCAA Regulations 2023 codifies passenger rights, including the right to timely information on flight delays, cancellations, and diversions. The regulations also establish clear procedures for refunds, compensation, and airline obligations when service disruptions occur. By referencing this specific regulatory framework, Achimugu made clear that airlines have no legal basis for imposing longer refund periods than what the law prescribes.

The 14-day refund requirement applies to tickets purchased through electronic payment methods, including bank transfers, mobile apps, and internet banking. For tickets paid in cash, refunds must be made immediately, though some delays might occur due to submission of required documents by passengers. This distinction recognizes the practical differences in payment processing while maintaining strict timelines that protect consumer interests.

Achimugu’s frustration with the situation was evident in his statement, where he declared that the practice of airlines claiming four-week refund periods must end. He noted that everyone claims to be working for improvement of the aviation industry, yet some operators continue duplicating rules in ways that undermine regulatory authority and disadvantage passengers. The comment suggests this isn’t an isolated issue but rather a pattern the NCAA has observed across multiple carriers.

The warning follows months of the NCAA taking increasingly aggressive enforcement actions against airlines for various consumer protection violations. Airlines face fines of up to N5 million for failing to resolve refund issues within the regulatory timeframe. Several carriers, including Air Peace and Arik Air, have previously been sanctioned for delayed refunds, indicating the Authority’s willingness to impose penalties rather than simply issue warnings.

Achimugu has previously stated he spent an entire year engaging airlines, listening to their challenges, and partnering with them to give passengers better travel experiences, noting that most airlines have been responsive. However, the persistence of the four-week refund claim suggests some operators remain resistant to full compliance despite regulatory engagement and previous enforcement actions.

The issue of delayed refunds has become a significant pain point for Nigerian air travelers, particularly given the frequency of flight cancellations and schedule changes that occur in the country’s aviation sector. Passengers often find themselves in situations where they need quick access to funds tied up in canceled flights, making the difference between a 14-day and 28-day refund period materially significant. Airlines’ apparent attempts to extend refund timelines beyond legal requirements add financial stress to already frustrated travelers.

Industry observers note that some airlines may be using extended refund timelines to manage cash flow challenges, effectively using passenger money as short-term operating capital. This practice, if widespread, would represent a serious breach of consumer protection principles and could indicate deeper financial difficulties within certain carriers. The NCAA’s firm stance suggests the regulator won’t tolerate airlines using regulatory non-compliance as an informal financing mechanism.

The NCAA has also warned passengers against making false claims about refund delays, noting they could face penalties for providing misleading information. This balanced approach aims to ensure the enforcement system isn’t abused while maintaining focus on holding airlines accountable for genuine violations. However, the primary emphasis remains on airline compliance with established regulations rather than passenger behavior.

Recent enforcement actions have shown the NCAA is willing to impose substantial penalties on non-compliant carriers. Aero Contractors became the first Nigerian airline to pay a sanction fee imposed by the Consumer Protection Department for consumer protection violations. The case established a precedent that the NCAA will follow through on threatened penalties rather than accepting promises of future compliance without concrete action.

Airlines operating in Nigeria face numerous operational challenges, including foreign exchange shortages affecting fuel purchases, maintenance costs, and general economic pressures. While these difficulties are real, the NCAA’s position appears to be that operational challenges don’t exempt carriers from regulatory compliance, particularly regarding passenger rights. The Authority seems to be drawing a clear line between understanding airline difficulties and accepting regulatory violations.

For passengers who have experienced refund delays, the NCAA’s directive provides a clear path forward. Rather than accepting airline claims about four-week processing times, travelers now have explicit authorization to report such communications directly to regulatory officials. This empowers consumers and shifts the burden back onto airlines to demonstrate compliance or face investigation and potential sanctions.

The broader context of this enforcement action includes increasing scrutiny of airline practices across multiple dimensions of passenger rights. The NCAA has been actively enforcing regulations regarding flight delays, cancellations, baggage compensation, and information provision to passengers. The refund timeline issue represents just one element of a comprehensive consumer protection push that aims to elevate service standards across Nigeria’s domestic aviation sector.

Whether airlines will quickly adjust their communications to align with the 14-day standard or continue resisting regulatory requirements remains to be seen. However, Achimugu’s public statement and the provision of direct reporting mechanisms suggest the NCAA is prepared for a confrontation if necessary. The coming weeks will likely reveal which carriers take the warning seriously and which may face the sanctions the Authority has promised for continued non-compliance.